CHEMOCENTRYX INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. - CCXI

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CCXI).

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") issued briefing documents regarding the New Drug Application for the Company's drug candidate, avacopan, In the disclosure, the FDA noted that "[c]omplexities of the study design…raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan" and that the review had "identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainty about the interpretability of the data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether ChemoCentryx's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

