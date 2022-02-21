Beijing Winter Olympics give world a warm and healing embrace: Global Times editorial

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with freshness and romance and ending with joy and praise, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the first global sports event to be held as scheduled in more than two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, have brought warmth and hope to people from all over the world in the cold winter of the pandemic, and have also injected a valuable force of peace and unity into a turbulent world.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are warm and healing. The orderly closed-loop "bubble" has provided a sense of safety that is scarce in many countries but is taken for granted in Beijing. This is warm and healing. The giant snowflake-shaped cauldron, surrounded by small snowflakes bearing the names of all participating delegations, lit the fire of hope to guard the unity of human being. This is warm and healing. The popularity of the Big Air Shougang venue showcases China's unremitting efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. This is warm and healing. The Ice Ribbon, where the Olympic records have been broken time and again, witnessed the perfect fusion of modern technology and Chinese wisdom. This is warm and healing. Mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, the star of this Winter Olympics, has passed on love and warmth that triggered an emotional resonance in everyone, transcending national boundaries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a toast on February 5 when hosting a banquet to welcome distinguished guests from the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games that, "I am confident that with the joint efforts of us all, Beijing 2022 will surely go down in history as a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games."

Now, we can proudly say that China has achieved it! Beijing has fulfilled its solemn promise to the world - it has received more than 15,000 athletes and key staff involved in the Winter Olympics, while the infection rate in the closed loop is only about 0.01 percent. This can be considered as safe. The audience rating of the Beijing Winter Olympics has hit a record high, and many Olympic and world records have been broken. This is splendid. The Water Cube was transformed to the Ice Cube. Snow groomers and ice resurfacers were rented instead of bought. The scale of the opening and closing ceremonies was reduced, but still amazing. The amount of fuel for the main Olympic flame was significantly saved. This Winter Olympic Games have elevated simplicity to the level of art.

The unexpected global popularity of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games demonstrated the enduring charm of human resilience and unity. US athlete Ashley Caldwell in the women's aerial freestyle skiing gave a hug to champion and long-term rival Chinese athlete Xu Mengtao. Ukrainian skier Oleksandr Abramenko celebrated his aerial skiing medal with a hug from Russian bronze medalist Ilia Burov.

Athletes from many countries cheered New Zealand snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott who won a gold medal with a high score. The Beijing Olympic Games have made people believe that rivals who engage in intense competition can transcend divergences, respect each other and unite and cooperate, because "What unites us is much greater than what divides us."

The day before the closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach awarded the Olympic Cup to the people of China, to thank them for their outstanding contributions to the Beijing Winter Olympics. This also reminded people of the American athlete Tessa Maud, who was moved to tears by the enthusiasm of the Chinese volunteers who said to her "Welcome to China." We would like to say that warmth, hospitality and friendliness are a true depiction of the Chinese people. Whether it is the dedication of nearly 20,000 volunteers on the field, or the enthusiastic attention of hundreds of millions of Chinese spectators outside the field, the Chinese people not only cheer for their own players, but also cheer for all athletes. The Chinese people not only have enthusiasm for ice and snow sports but are full of goodwill toward the whole world.

On February 20, at the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, when "China Red" and "Ice and Snow Blue" collided and intertwined, Chinese-style romance struck the heartstrings of the world again. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games are a splendid display of harmony and coexistence. From conveying the Olympic spirit with a snowflake, to expressing farewell with a willow, "Together for a Share Future" is not only the slogan of the Beijing Winter Olympics but also a sincere invitation from China. The success of the Beijing Winter Olympics is China's success, and also the success of the whole world. As some foreign media commented, maybe one day, when the world returns to normal, we will remember the Beijing Winter Olympics as the starting point for the return. We will think that holding the Winter Olympics as scheduled is the most correct decision.

History will record this scene: The high-speed train of China's rejuvenation once stopped at the "2022 Beijing Winter Olympics" station, shed warm and healing sunshine, watered the flowers of human unity, and brought the world the amazement of winter and the hope of spring.

