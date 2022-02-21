Business Break
InventHelp Inventor Develops Umbrella Holder for Vehicles (ORD-2904)

Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was attempting to balance an umbrella while loading my daughter into her car seat while it was raining," said an inventor, from Deland, Fla. "I thought there should be a hands-free way to hold an umbrella open and stay dry, so I invented the L O N COMPARTMENT. My design could make loading and unloading the car in the rain more manageable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invetnion provides a temporary means of holding an umbrella open while loading or unloading a vehicle in the rain. In doing so, it ensures that the hands remain free. It also helps to keep the user dry and comfortable. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2904, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-umbrella-holder-for-vehicles-ord-2904-301485996.html

SOURCE InventHelp

