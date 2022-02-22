Clinical Data Release Leader MRO Announces Acquisition of MediCopy

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corporation (MRO), a leading clinical data acquisition and release platform and the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions, announced today the acquisition of Nashville, TN-based MediCopy, a leading provider of release of information solutions to physician practices and outpatient providers. The acquisition expands MRO's footprint across the healthcare continuum and strengthens MRO's position as a leading provider of clinical data release solutions.

MRO logo (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2000 by Elliott Noble-Holt, MediCopy serves primarily outpatient healthcare providers to help them manage the release of Protected Health Information (PHI). MediCopy has built a durable culture of service and has grown consistently due to its client-centric focus. The company's highly efficient, tech-enabled workflow ensures rapid turnaround times while maintaining the highest levels of compliance and security. Mr. Noble-Holt and the MediCopy team will join MRO to expand MRO's award-winning service and solutions across the outpatient provider market.

"MediCopy is delighted to be joining forces with MRO. Being aligned with MRO's culture and core values made this an easy transaction," said Mr. Noble-Holt. "We look forward to growing, both personally and professionally, within the MRO family while remaining dedicated to our clients and their patients."

"MRO's mission is to simplify the challenges associated with clinical data acquisition and release for providers [and consumers] of clinical data," said Steve Hynes, President of MRO's Provider Solutions Group. "The acquisition of MediCopy further expands our growing base of physician practice and outpatient provider clients. MediCopy has an excellent industry reputation and a client-focused culture, which aligns very well with MRO. Together, we look forward to bringing MRO's award-winning service, compliance driven workflow and leading-edge technology to MediCopy's clients and the physician practice market overall."

MRO is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

Brentwood Capital served as financial advisor to MediCopy while SpencerFane served as the company's legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as MRO's legal advisor.

About MRO

MRO, a leading clinical data acquisition and release platform and the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations and consumers of clinical data with proven, enterprise-wide solutions that simplify clinical data extraction, tagging, curation and release challenges. The company enables health systems, medical practices, physicians, medical societies, registries, payers and other third-party requesters to unlock clinical, quality and claim data to support a wide variety of use cases, including quality reporting, care gap identification, VBC, population health management, payment, release of information and more. MRO's platform interfaces with over 250 EMRs and clinical systems, supporting over 10,000 specific clinical data elements derived from over 150,000 providers. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Kindlick

MRO

(610) 994-7500, ext. 1353

skindlick@mrocorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MRO