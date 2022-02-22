GR0 Earns Better Business Bureau® Accreditation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a top digital marketing agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that the company is officially recognized as an accredited business by the Better Business Bureau® (BBB) . As an accredited business, GR0 proves its dedication and commitment to the BBB's Standards for Trust in the workplace.

BBB Accreditation Standards represent standards for business accreditation by BBBs in North America and are based on BBB's determination of the attributes of a better business. They incorporate not only lawful business practices, but also BBB's experience with ethical advertising, selling and customer experiences. For a business to qualify for BBB Accreditation, it must continually meet these standards. Not all businesses will qualify for BBB Accreditation.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a BBB Accredited Business. Our agency was built on the foundation of being transparent and building trust with our clients," said Kevin Miller , CEO & co-founder of GR0. "This accreditation gives our clients a sense of confidence that we are dedicated to maintaining a high standard of conduct. We work hard every day to ensure we not only meet but exceed these standards."

BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to BBB's "Standards for Trust," a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy.

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization and search engine marketing.

About GR0

GR0's co-founders, Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller, sought to create a digital marketing agency powered by their wealth of SEO, online marketing, and strategic advisory experience with top D2C and B2B brands. At GR0, our mission is to help brands rank #1 on Google. We accomplish this by empowering clients to build powerful online brands with audiences they fully own through relentlessly innovating and igniting organic growth. While SEO remains the top service for most customers, GR0 offers additional solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of each client.

GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential and deliver unmatched value to every customer.

About Better Business Bureau®

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews , dispute resolution services , alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbblasv.org for more information.

