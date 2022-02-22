Gray Capital Launches $100m Apartment Investment Fund

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily investment firm Gray Capital has launched The Gray Fund, an anticipated $100 million equity fund aimed at the acquisition of approximately $300 million of large apartment communities over the next 12-36 months, with a hold period up to 10 years.

Now open to accredited investors, The Gray Fund will be focused on investments within growing, stable markets in the Midwest. These include business friendly markets like Indianapolis, IN, the home of Gray Capital and an area of active investment for the company, which currently has an ownership stake in over 2,800 apartment units in the Indianapolis area.

The fund will target properties built after 1980 with room for improvement. Gray Capital specializes in both a "Value Add" strategy that involves renovating and improving the property, as well as a "Core Plus" strategy that focuses on buying newer properties and running them more efficiently through the implementation of technology and reducing expenses.

"The Gray Fund is an accumulation of nearly 7 years of work in the multifamily industry building Gray Capital and 18 years as a real estate investor and entrepreneur. Right now, we're seeing a perfect storm of long-forecasted demographic shifts, living preferences changes, a race for yield amongst investors, and 40 year high inflation - this creates a very attractive environment for apartment investors for the near future." Spencer Gray, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Gray Capital, sponsor of The Gray Fund.

Formed in 2015 by Spencer and Alex Gray, Gray Capital has grown to over $500 million in assets under management and has been involved in more than $1 billion in commercial real estate projects to date. Gray Capital has greatly expanded in recent years, doubling the size of its team and securing the acquisition of over 800 multifamily units since 2020.

"Beyond the numbers, we love taking a hands-on, creative approach to all of our projects, and as our team has grown with in-house construction, design, and asset management, we've been able to maintain even closer control of the execution of our vision." Alex Gray, Senior Vice President, Co-Founder of Gray Capital.

For questions about The Gray Fund and investing with Gray Capital, please email William Costello at william@GrayCapitalLLC.com or call at 1 (317) 203-9457.

DISCLAIMER: This is not an offer to invest. Any investment offer will be made through a private placement memorandum.

