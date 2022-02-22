PPK Promotes Garrett Garcia to Agency President

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based agency PPK today announced the promotion of Garrett Garcia, who will assume the role of President effective immediately. Previously the Vice President of Business Insights, Garcia will guide the overall trajectory of the business through identifying strategic and innovative growth opportunities, managing the agency's finances, and overseeing account, client and staff needs in this new role. He will continue to report to PPK Founder and CEO, Tom Kenney.

"I see the talent we have at PPK and the timing is right to introduce the next generation of leadership," said Kenney, who will remain CEO and continue to focus on client relationships and the film production division of the agency. "Garrett has been handling PPK's operations for a little over a year and his ability to navigate through the pandemic has not gone unnoticed by myself and the team. He has proven his leadership capabilities and I am confident in his ability to take PPK to the next level."

Garcia has more than two decades of experience in business insights, having worked at WestWayne (now 22squared) prior to his 17-year tenure at PPK. He began his career in advertising almost immediately following graduation from the University of Georgia as New Business Coordinator at one of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast. He has worked with distinguished brands including Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Tampa Bay Rays (MLB), Florida Lottery, Spectrum (Charter Communications, formerly Brighthouse Networks), Bridgestone Retail Operations, Circle K, Checkers/Rally's Restaurants, Big Boy Restaurants, PDQ Restaurants.

Kenney continued, "For more than 25 years, I've had the privilege to work alongside some of the advertising industry's finest talent. Garrett joined PPK 17 years ago as an account executive and he immediately impressed me with his hustle and drive. As any CEO will tell you, invest in your best talent and let them do what they do best. Over the years, I've watched Garrett grow into a confident and compassionate leader, and I'm proud to announce his promotion to President of PPK."

"As one of PPK's very first non-principal employees, I've been fortunate to help this agency achieve some incredible things," said Garcia. "This is thanks in large part to the team that has continued to grow around me – a team of almost 100 passionate, committed advertising minds who collectively make PPK the shop it is today. I'm thrilled to help usher in the next era of growth and innovation at the agency with this phenomenal team by my side."

ABOUT PPK

Established in 2004 in Tampa, Florida, PPK is one of the Southeast's most decorated Independent Advertising & Production Agencies. Founded on the belief that sound, strategic creative strategy and communications plans coupled with true partnership and client collaboration will always deliver results. It's not about egos. It's about rolling up our collective sleeves and putting in the time, energy and effort to drive the bottom line, regardless of the business challenge we face. Because at the end of the day, regardless of what category you're in, or what brand you represent, there are a series of business challenges that stare you down every single day. PPK is here to help you overcome those obstacles and take your brand to the next level. For additional information visit www.uniteppk.com .

