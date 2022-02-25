SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST TILT HOLDINGS INC.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved a settlement between TILT Holdings Inc., Alexander Coleman, Mark Herron, Michael Orr and Todd Halpern and the plaintiff in a class action. Your legal rights are affected even if you do nothing. Please read this notice carefully.

The class action was commenced on behalf of all persons who acquired TILT Holdings Inc. securities between October 12, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The proposed settlement is for US$3.65 million.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS FOR THIS SETTLEMENT

Make a Claim for Compensation: Fill out a Claim Form, apply for compensation. The Claim Form is available here: May 25, 2022 .



Fill out a Claim Form, apply for compensation. The Claim Form is available here: www.tiltsecuritiessettlement.com . You must submit your Claim Form before Do Nothing: Give up your right to apply for compensation.

These rights and options and the deadlines to exercise them and more information about the settlement are explained in a notice available at tiltsecuritiessettlement.com.

More details are in the Settlement Agreement. You can get a copy of the Settlement Agreement at tiltsecuritiessettlement.com. You can send your questions to tilt@kalloghlianmyers.com

The lawyers for the plaintiff in the class action are Kalloghlian Myers LLP and Paul Bates.

