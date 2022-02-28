<legend role="h2"><span>- The collaboration is expected to drive $120M in savings and reduce the district's carbon footprint by more than 17,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually</span></legend>

Johnson Controls and Newark Board of Education Usher in Award-Winning Sustainability Initiative <legend role="h2"><span>- The collaboration is expected to drive $120M in savings and reduce the district's carbon footprint by more than 17,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually</span></legend>

MILWAUKEE , Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is collaborating with the Newark, N.J., Board of Education under a $95M Energy Savings Improvement Program (ESIP) initiative. The far-reaching sustainability effort will modernize 60 schools throughout the district by implementing Johnson Controls' energy-efficient, water saving and renewable energy solutions.

In recognition of its innovative approach to municipal financing, Newark's ESIP was selected by the Bond Buyer editorial board to receive its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)/Green Deal of the Year award, celebrating its creativity, community impact and potential to act as a model for similar financing projects. As a national trade publication with its finger on the pulse of the municipal bond industry, Bond Buyer has identified and honored the most outstanding municipal finance transactions for over 20 years.

"By investing in building decarbonization, we are investing in a greener future for Newark and a healthier one for our youth," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "This is an excellent example of how our city can support clean energy, improve environmental health and train the next generation of sustainability leaders."

This program is expected to help the Newark Board of Education reduce its carbon footprint by more than 17,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent of planting 21,400 acres of forest. The initiative is projected to drive $120M in savings over the contracted 20-year term. Because the Newark Board of Education is engaging with Johnson Controls under an ESIP, the project will be funded through guaranteed energy and operational savings, allowing the district to make critical updates without straining its existing budget.

"With over 37,000 students being served in our district, our focus never wavers from supporting student achievement, equity and wellness for all," said Roger León, superintendent at Newark Public Schools. "This sustainability initiative greatly furthers our mission for a learning experience that prepares the next generation of leaders for success and aligns with our pledge for continual and research-based improvement."

"The future of education and communities at large lies in green, healthy infrastructure, so it's exciting to see how a forward-thinking school district like Newark can turn its investment into health and safety improvements," said Nate Manning, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "Students, faculty and the entire Newark community will benefit from these infrastructure improvements for years to come, and we're proud to be a part of that story."

Under the ESIP, Johnson Controls supported the sourcing and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays, whose energy savings will be monetized to further support updates throughout Newark Public Schools. In addition, Johnson Controls will implement a wind turbine, combined heat and power units, updated building automation, centralized enterprise management systems, retrofitted indoor and outdoor LED lighting, replaced boilers and chillers, and upgraded HVAC and water conservation systems.

As an extension of this effort, Johnson Controls financing experts helped secure an additional $1.8M for the Newark Board of Education. This capital will support the replacement of inefficient and aged plumbing fixtures, reducing water usage by approximately 30%. These funds were awarded as part of New Jersey's new $180M School and Small Business Energy Efficiency Stimulus Program, which also offers the potential to secure an additional $5M to support HVAC upgrades.

"Pursuing creative funding avenues allowed our district to invest in future-ready updates without appropriating resources from our existing budget," said Valerie Wilson, school business administrator at Newark Public Schools. "From our ESIP to the additional grant funds, Johnson Controls financing experts were able to align our district's capital needs and desired outcomes with the right financing method, helping us bring our vision for the district to life."

To support the district's mission for holistic education, Johnson Controls sponsored several STEAM camps for elementary and high school students throughout the area. Due to the success of the program, Johnson Controls extended an internship opportunity to an impressive high school STEAM camp participant, enabling them to work alongside experts in the field carrying out energy and infrastructure improvement projects within the district. These extracurricular programs raise environmental awareness within Newark's communities while empowering students with marketable skills that will translate to a thriving future career.

"We are excited about our partnership with Johnson Controls," said Rodney Williams, director of Energy and Sustainability, Office of Facilities Management at Newark Public Schools. "Johnson Controls has shown that they have a commitment to the district. That commitment goes beyond just energy savings. Johnson Controls has committed to engaging young lives with a STEAM outreach program as part of their ESIP."

Johnson Controls solutions are present in more than 6,000 K-12 schools in the United States, serving over 24.7M students and counting. To learn more about how Johnson Controls develops healthy, sustainable and connected K-12 environments, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/industries/k-12-education.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software and service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

