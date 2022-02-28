New Release from Wondershare Filmora: For a Better Video Creation Experience

Meet Filmora 11, a creative video editing experience all on one platform to make and share stories.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18th, Wondershare Technology, a company providing simple and powerful digital creativity solutions, rolled out its flagship software, Filmora 11 across all platforms. This latest version of Filmora focuses on the software being more than just a video editor. Filmora 11 has added more than only features by collaborating with an array of leaders in video visual effects to further simplify video editing, making it accessible and stable. Filmora 11 also enables our users to grow collaboratively in community and access a wide range of support through Creator Academy, Learning Center, and more.

"We have been working very hard behind the scenes to create a software that provides all-round experience to our users. Upgrades toward simpler yet powerful direction come from individual video creators' insight, expressing not having enough time to edit. More than just a tool, more than just a video editor, Filmora 11 is an all-in-one video team—it's every creator's director, editor, producer, and sharing platform," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare.

Wondershare Filmora provides an easy-to-master and enjoyable experience to users with various new features:

Speed Ramping: allows users to adjust their video's speed with better control of keyframes.

Masking: the interface has been revamped and optimized to support masking keyframes.

Auto Beat Sync: allows users to create a clip that is in line with the music selection, add special effects, and automatically generate clips.

Auto Synchronization: which automatically aligns audio and video captured by multiple cameras in the same scene

Wondershare Drive: allows the uploading and sharing of project documents, project templates, and exported video.

Among the most exciting new additions that are now available on Filmora are visual effects plugins, motion graphics, and stock media collaboration with industry leaders, such as Boris FX and NewBlue FX:

Instant Mode: provides customizable video templates that allow users to create a completed video with one click.

Preset Template: browse hundreds of preset templates to create video quickly and seamlessly.

Stock Media: more than 10 million stock media files.

Effects & Plug-ins: users can enjoy the royalty free from Filmstock and the industry-leading developers of visual effects plugins, including Boris FX and NewBlue FX, for video editing, motion graphics, and visual effects.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Filmora team from Wondershare. We have been very impressed by Filmora's speed and the easy-to-use interface. Adding more effects capability with Continuum is a perfect match. We're sure the user base will appreciate the ability to fine-tune creative effects with deep controls and a large number of creative presets," said Boris Yamnitsky, CEO of Boris FX.

"We've known about Wondershare and Filmora for a long time. We've viewed the product with great respect and are quite happy to finally be working together," remarked Robert Sharp, President of NewBlue FX.

Filmora 11 is available to download now at https://filmora.wondershare.com/ to try for free, for both Windows and Mac users. Subscription plans start at $49.99 per year. For all the latest Filmora news and updates, visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/ or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

