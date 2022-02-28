Scripps to present on business strategies at Deutsche Bank Conference on March 15, 2022

CINCINNATI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company's business strategies at the 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 15, in Palm Beach, Florida.

New Scripps Logo (PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company) (PRNewswire)

Adam Symson, president and CEO; Jason Combs, CFO; Lisa Knutson, president, Scripps Networks; Brian Lawlor, president, Local Media; and Carolyn Micheli, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings and will host a fireside chat at 11:50 a.m.

Live audio of the discussion will be available from 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern. To listen, visit www.scripps.com and click on "investor information." A replay will be available under "audio/video links" for approximately 30 days.

The conference takes place at The Breakers Hotel, and registration is required.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company