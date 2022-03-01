Contentstack Launches New Marketplace to Accelerate Composable Digital Experience Innovation from Weeks to Minutes Customers can leverage the Contentstack Marketplace to adopt new functionality faster, with lower investment and reduced risk

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform, today announced the launch of Contentstack Marketplace, a hub for partners and customers to contribute to the community. Populated with integration apps, extension apps and Starters, including one-click integrations for Algolia, BigCommerce and Cloudinary, Contentstack Marketplace allows customers to adopt new functionality as needs evolve, with lower investment and reduced risk.

Future-fit digital experience architectures require composable principles and a microservices, API-first, cloud-native and headless ( MACH ) technology approach. Enterprise organizations who successfully transformed their digital technology and practices are leapfrogging the competition with outstanding digital-first customer experiences.

Transitioning from a single vendor suite to a best-of-breed stack requires connective tissue between the various products that enables connectivity, ensures interoperability and harmonizes customer support across the vendor ecosystem. Contentstack Marketplace and its Care Without Compromise™ multi-vendor support program makes the composable digital experience stack a reality.

"The monolith has shattered. The creation of this co-innovation platform facilitates the interoperability of composable digital experience stacks with Contentstack's award-winning CMS at the core," said Nishant Patel, chief technology officer for Contentstack. "Our Marketplace allows customers and partners to easily set up connectivity between adjacent technologies and share extensions and solutions across the Contentstack community; something that legacy will never allow them to do."

Typically, marketplaces only offer code and installation guidelines, still requiring intensive integration effort from the in-house IT team that often takes weeks and puts the burden of security on the customer. With Contentstack Marketplace, integrations and extensions are pre-built and follow a no-code installation process.

Additionally, developers can use Contentstack's newly released design framework Venus and its library of prefab components to quickly and easily build solutions in the native Contentstack user experience. This allows customers to accelerate their integration from weeks to days, or even minutes. Marketplace and its apps are available to all Contentstack customers at no additional cost.

Contentstack enables enterprise developers and business teams to build and deploy content across every channel and touchpoint in the consumer journey. With a focus on accelerating idea-to-life, Contentstack's built-in collaboration tools enable businesses to keep content and customer experience fresh.

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they can orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance , Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

