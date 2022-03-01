HSBlox Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive to Board of Advisors Michael Roach brings four decades of healthcare experience to value-based care technology leader

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox, a technology company bringing innovation and transparent economics to the healthcare ecosystem, today announced the appointment of veteran healthcare executive Michael Roach to its board of advisors.

HSBlox solutions assist healthcare stakeholders at the intersection of value-based care and precision health with a secure, information-rich approach to event-based, patient-centric digital healthcare processes – empowering whole health in traditional care settings, the home and in the community. (PRNewsfoto/HSBlox) (PRNewswire)

Roach, who most recently served as chief growth officer with genetic benefits management company InformedDNA, brings more than four decades of healthcare experience to the role. Over the course of his career, Roach has led growth, business development, marketing and channel marketing activities for major health insurance plans and specialty healthcare companies. His areas of expertise include growth leadership, strategic alliances, business development, organizational effectiveness, and marketing.

In addition to his deep healthcare experience as an executive for companies including Resolution Health and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina, Roach holds a leadership role with healthcare investment company D & S Entrepreneurial Fund, LLC.

"Over the course of his career, Mike has successfully led several endeavors across multiple aspects of healthcare delivery," said Rahul Sharma, founder and CEO of HSBlox, Inc. "From serving as an executive at large firms to leading high-growth startups focused on disrupting the healthcare industry, Mike brings a passion for improving the healthcare experience for all entities, which shines through. We are honored to have him serving as an advisor to our company."

HSBlox solutions assist healthcare stakeholders at the intersection of value-based care and precision health with a secure, information-rich approach to event-based, patient-centric digital healthcare processes – empowering whole health in traditional care settings, the home and in the community.

The HSBlox CureAlignTM platform is purpose-built to enable healthcare organizations to administer value-based programs and alternative payment models, including network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment.

"If the U.S. health system is to successfully transition to value-based care, it will require an information technology infrastructure that supports the healthcare industry's complex data-capture and data-sharing needs," Roach said. "I am pleased to join the talented and accomplished group of professionals on HSBlox's advisory board as we collaborate to pursue this critical objective."

Currently based in Chapel Hill, N.C., Roach holds a bachelor's degree in business and marketing from Minnesota State University.

About HSBlox

HSBlox solutions assist healthcare stakeholders at the intersection of value-based care and precision health with a secure, information-rich approach to event-based, patient-centric digital healthcare processes – empowering whole health in traditional care settings, the home and in the community.

For more information, visit www.hsblox.com.

Media contact:

Philip Anast

Amendola Communications for HSBlox

(312) 576-6990

panast@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HSBlox