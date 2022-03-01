NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Acquires American Fitness Professionals & Associates and Psychotherapy.net KnowFully Expands Healthcare Portfolio with Two Acquisitions in the Health & Fitness and Mental Health Categories

RADNOR, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors, today announced the acquisition of two companies in the health field. American Fitness Professionals & Associates ("AFPA") is a national provider of training and certification for health and fitness professionals, a growing market of more than 900,000 people. Psychotherapy.net is a pioneer in the creation of on-demand training videos and other continuing education solutions for mental health professionals, an industry that comprises 1.2 million psychologists, counselors, therapists and social workers.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of two leading professional education brands in the health and wellness space, one focused on the body and the other on the mind," said Eric Cantor, KnowFully Chief Executive Officer. "Both businesses fit naturally into our diverse and expanding healthcare portfolio. Every time we integrate new brands into our network, we are able to further leverage our expertise in content creation, learning technologies and customer acquisition to accelerate growth and better serve our clients."

Founded in 1994 by Mark and Amy Occhipinti, AFPA provides high-quality training, certification and continuing education to professionals working in the health, fitness, nutrition and related fields. AFPA supports health coaches, personal trainers, nutritionists and fitness instructors, and helps them develop the skills they need to better serve their clients.

"AFPA is thrilled to join the KnowFully family, and to expand upon our 30-year history of supporting the work of health and fitness professionals through certification and continuing education," said Ms. Occhipinti. "We look forward to delivering progressive nutrition and training concepts that have the power to transform the lives of millions as part of the professional learning network at KnowFully."

Psychotherapy.net was founded in 1995 on the belief that "great therapists never stop learning". Its offerings are built around one of the most effective and engaging ways to learn: having the rare opportunity to watch master therapists conducting psychotherapy sessions. The company's current catalog includes more than 300 videos as well as articles, interviews, blog posts and cartoons illustrated by the company's founder, psychologist Victor Yalom.

"At Psychotherapy.net, we fill a critical need in our profession by giving practitioners the opportunity to master their craft by watching the most talented therapists in session," said Dr. Yalom. "In joining the KnowFully family, we'll be even better positioned to cultivate and share our extensive content library, and provide world-class professional education, resources and training for mental health practitioners today and in the future."

AFPA and Psychotherapy.net join KnowFully's network of healthcare professional education brands, which includes:

PharmCon : Acquired in August 2019 , PharmCon has been a leading provider of online continuing education and, more recently, exam preparation courses for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare providers for 30 years, best known for its freeCE brand.

CME Outfitters : Acquired in July 2020 , CME Outfitters is a provider of innovative, accredited live and on-demand online and in-person CME/CE activities for members of the interdisciplinary care team including primary care, specialty audiences and community-based clinicians.

The Rx Consultant : Acquired in March 2021 , The Rx Consultant is a provider of subscription-based CE for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses.

Creative Educational Concepts : Acquired in May 2021 , Creative Educational Concepts is an accredited provider of in-person and on-demand interprofessional continuing education for physicians, pharmacists, nurses and related members of the interprofessional healthcare team.

ChiroCredit : Acquired in August 2021 , ChiroCredit produces high-quality continuing education for chiropractors, therapists and other healthcare professionals.

IA MED: Acquired in November 2021 , IA MED provides cutting-edge specialty medical training and accreditation services. Best known for its Flight Medical Provider Course, IA MED offers a range of digital courses that focus on learner flexibility and dynamic instructional design methods.

AFPA and Psychotherapy.net are now part of KnowFully's Healthcare Direct division, which is led by Amy Burmeister, Executive Vice President, and includes IA MED, PharmCon, freeCE, The Rx Consultant and ChiroCredit. Both companies' founders will remain in leadership roles as part of the KnowFully team.

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, and IA Med. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com/.

About NexPhase

NexPhase Capital, LP is a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare and software. The firm targets companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NexPhase's partners have invested together for over a decade. The firm has completed more than 80 investments including addons and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com .

