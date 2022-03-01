Solar Soccer Club Announces New President and Appointment of Seven New Board Members

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Soccer Club (the "Club") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ellen Llamas as the Club's new President and a total of seven new members to the Club's Board of Directors (the "Board").

A complete list of the Club's Board of Directors and their relative positions are as follows:

Ellen Llamas - President and Chairperson

Marc Andiel - 1st Vice President and Vice Chairperson

Agatha Byars - 2nd Vice President

Hank Wendorf IV - 3rd Vice President

Manny Ybarra - 4th Vice President

Mike Ramey , J.D. - Secretary

Rick Murillo - Treasurer

Bob Reeves, former President of Solar Soccer Club since February 27, 2015, will assume the position of Past President of the Board.

For a complete description of qualifications and bios of all members of the Board, please reference "Appendix A" attached to this release.

"I am very proud that this group of individuals has come forward to volunteer their valuable time and expertise to serve the membership of this club we all love, and more importantly, the youth players of Solar Soccer Club" stated Bob Reeves, former President. Mr. Reeves went on to say, "Not only does the new Board represent individuals from a variety of professional expertise backgrounds, it represents the diversity of our club which is important for all of our members. I have all the confidence that this group will continue to maintain Solar's position as one of the elite boys and girls youth soccer clubs in the country."

Ellen Llamas, President of Solar Soccer Club, stated "I would like to thank Mr. Reeves for his willingness to provide the leadership to tirelessly serve the best interests of Solar over the last 7 years, and place the club in a strong financial position that ensures a bright future for the club." Mrs. Llamas went on to say, "Our new Board has deep rooted convictions to give back to the sport of soccer that has had such a profound personal impact on each of us personally, as well as, our children and families. We look forward to leading this club into its next phase and proudly serving all the members of Solar Soccer Club."

Solar Soccer Club was established in 1976 and is proud to be the oldest continuous soccer club in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Solar Soccer Club is a recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization established for the sole purpose of providing an opportunity for children to play youth soccer at a competitive level. Solar is recognized as one of the top competitive youth soccer clubs in the country. Many of our past players are now members of professional soccer clubs and on United States National Teams.

Appendix A

Ellen Llamas - President and Chairperson

Mrs. Llamas has an extensive background at Solar Soccer Club while volunteering her time for over 10 years. She has volunteered for various nonprofit organizations in the DFW area and has a deep passion for Solar Soccer Club. She is very motivated to help Solar Soccer Club achieve greatness on and off the field. Mrs. Llamas has two sons who currently play for Solar and have played for Solar since 2012.

Marc Andiel - 1st Vice President and Vice Chair person

Mr. Andiel has an extensive background in youth soccer in north Texas spanning 15 years – ranging from soccer parent, to coaching, to running an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) club until they merged into Solar Soccer Club. Mr. Andiel has two daughters, one of which played at Solar before attending college.

Agatha Byars, FNP-C - 2nd Vice President

Mrs. Byars is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, currently holds state board license to practice in both Texas and New Mexico. She was born and raised in Seville, Spain and migrated to Dallas in the '90s. Mrs. Byars has 5 daughters who all have exclusively played soccer for Solar.

Henry (Hank) Wendorf IV - 3rd Vice President

Mr. Wendorf is President of The Ticket Source, Star Sports Tours and Glendora Properties. Mr. Wendorf has 30 years of club coaching experience and now an active soccer dad.

Manuel (Manny) Ybarra - 4th Vice President

Mr. Ybarra is Founder and CEO of Pillar Commercial, a full-service commercial real estate investment and operating company based in Dallas. Mr. Ybarra has served on past City of Dallas boards and commissions, including the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment. He has also been a member of Dallas' Real Estate Task Force, a committee formed by the Dallas City Council to establish long-term strategies on economic development projects impacting the City of Dallas. Mr. Ybarra currently serves on the board of directors for The Real Estate Council (TREC) and was appointed chairman of TREC's Government Affairs in 2010-2011.

J. Michael (Mike) Ramey, J.D. - Secretary

Mr. Ramey is licensed to practice before numerous federal courts in multiple states. He has worked in the Dallas area, representing plaintiffs since 1998. Mr. Ramey has 2 sons, one of which is proudly playing for Solar.

Richard (Rick) Murillo - Treasurer

Mr. Murillo primary occupation has been as a reservoir engineer in oil and gas for 20+ years. Mr. Murillo has been a team manager at Solar Soccer Club for over 7 years, and has a son and a daughter currently playing for Solar.

