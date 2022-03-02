The Captain's Boil Expands into U.S.

Givex technology helps franchise pivot business model in response to pandemic

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) is pleased to announce that The Captain's Boil, a successful Canadian restaurant franchise and a long-time Givex customer, opened its first U.S. location on Jan. 6, 2022. The Captain's Boil uses a full suite of Givex technology in its restaurants, including point-of-sale, kitchen display, gift card, loyalty, and inventory control systems, in addition to an online ordering app.

Givex is a Toronto-headquartered global fintech platform with customer engagement solutions that empower merchants with knowledge and knowhow. Its people and technology support a diverse range of hospitality and retail merchants in the Americas, EMEA and ASEAN markets.

"We congratulate The Captain's Boil for successfully expanding into the U.S.," said Givex chief commercial officer Mo Chaar. "We look forward to growing with them as they expand their physical footprint across North America," he added.

The Captain's Boil showed incredible resilience during the pandemic by successfully opening its first U.S. location at 2680 Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Ga., with plans to open three more in the region. The Captain's Boil also pivoted its business by strengthening its takeout/delivery platforms with Givex technology.

"For more than five years, GivexPOS and other Givex technologies have helped improve our operations, from the kitchen display system ensuring that our food is served hot, to the robust inventory/recipe application helping control our food costs," said Andy Huang, chief operating officer of The Captain's Boil. He added, "Their system seamlessly integrated with a third-party app to help manage our labour costs, and we're very pleased with the preliminary results of the loyalty program we recently implemented with Givex."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point-of-sale, and payment solutions in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 96,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

