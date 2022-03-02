CARBON NEUTRAL ROYALTY ANNOUNCES AN EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ABATABLE

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Carbon Neutral Royalty Ltd. ("CNR" or the "Company") has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Abatable. Abatable is a fast-growing technology platform that helps corporations navigate the complexity of the voluntary carbon markets and build a credible and rigorous path to net zero. Backed by Y Combinator, Global Founders Capital, and Blue Bear Capital, Abatable has quickly become a globally recognised distributor, provider of market intelligence, and carbon procurement platform. Abatable's database includes over 1,000 of the leading Nature-based Solutions, Enhanced Natural Solutions, and Technology-based Removal Solutions projects.

PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Abatable will provide CNR with exclusive access to investment opportunities in carbon offsetting projects and market intelligence solutions and proprietary pricing which supports CNR's project diligence and underwriting.

"Abatable monitors project developers globally, using a proprietary framework to identify high integrity carbon offset projects. Abatable's project filtering, pricing intelligence and origination capabilities are highly complementary to Carbon Neutral Royalty's core business of financing offset projects," said Brett Heath, Non-Executive Chairman of Carbon Neutral Royalty.

Abatable will also act as a distribution partner for a portion of carbon credits generated by CNR's investments on a no fee basis to CNR, which will be available to Abatable's customers through its carbon procurement platform.

"We are pleased that Carbon Neutral Royalty chose Abatable's carbon procurement platform as a distribution channel for its diversified and high-quality carbon credit portfolio. Abatable will benefit from CNR's strong experience in the streaming and royalty investment industry and its access to projects. Our common vision is to accelerate the world's transition to a net-zero future by bringing capital to carbon projects and developers that can create ecosystem value beyond carbon markets." said Maria Filmanovic, co-founder of Abatable.

ABOUT ABATABLE

Founded in London in 2021, Abatable offers carbon procurement solutions for corporate buyers, carbon project developers and intermediaries. Abatable also offers to corporate offsetting buyers and institutional investors market intelligence and carbon project underwriting tools. The founding team includes a former Vice President at Goldman Sachs with experience advising corporates on forestry investments and carbon procurement, and a former Product Manager at Monzo, Google and Facebook. Abatable has received venture capital funding from Y Combinator, Blue Bear Capital and Global Founders Capital. For additional information, visit www.abatable.com.

ABOUT CARBON NEUTRAL ROYALTY

CNR was founded in July 2021 by an experienced team and is assembling a high-quality, long-life, portfolio of carbon credit streams and royalty projects across the world. Our goal is to increase shareholder value by adding accretive acquisitions to our diversified portfolio of assets, focusing on the most experienced project developers.

For further information, please visit our website at www.carbonneutralltd.com

ON BEHALF OF CARBON NEUTRAL ROYALTY LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of United States and Canadian regulations. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is ‎expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" ‎or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the ‎effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, ‎ statements with respect to ‎expected scope of ‎the partnership agreement; Abatable providing CNR with exclusive access to investment opportunities in carbon offsetting projects and market intelligence solutions ‎and proprietary pricing; the future generation, sale and distribution of carbon credits generated by CNR's investments; future accretive acquisitions by CNR ; the potential for CNR to develop a diversified portfolio of assets. ‎

Forward-looking statements and information are ‎subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of ‎which are beyond the ability of CNR to control or ‎predict, that may cause CNR's actual results, performance or achievements ‎to be materially different from those expressed ‎or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors set out herein, ‎including but not limited to: the risk that the Partnership may not ‎cover its intended scope; risks associated with the impact of general business and ‎economic conditions; the risk ‎that the Company's carbon stream and carbon credits may not be recognized by applicable government authorities; the ‎risks of carbon credits being traded an emerging marketplace, including risks related to ‎international operations, ‎government and environmental regulation, delays in carbon credit production from the projects on which the Company ‎holds carbon credit interests, actual results of the projects wherein CNR holds carbon credit interests, conclusions of economic ‎evaluations and changes in ‎project parameters as plans are refined; problems related to the ability to market carbon credits, ‎including price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; interpretation by government ‎entities of tax laws or the ‎implementation of new tax laws; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the ‎countries where properties in ‎which CNR holds a carbon revenue streams or other interest in carbon credits are located or through which they are ‎held; risks ‎related to the operators of the properties in which CNR holds a royalty or carbon stream or other carbon credit interest, ‎including ‎changes in the ownership and control of such operators; risks related to global pandemics, including the novel ‎coronavirus ‎‎(COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens; influence of macroeconomic ‎‎developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by CNR; reduced access to debt and ‎equity ‎capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which CNR holds a ‎royalty, ‎stream or other carbon credit interest; competition; future sales or issuances of debt or equity ‎securities; use of proceeds; ‎enforcement of ‎civil judgments; and risks relating to CNR potentially being a passive foreign investment company within the ‎meaning of ‎U.S. federal tax laws; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in company documentation. CNR undertakes no ‎obligation to update forward-looking information except as ‎required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information ‎represents management's best judgment based on information ‎currently available. No forward-looking statement can be ‎guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. ‎Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking statements or information.

