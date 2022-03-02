Dallas Trial Lawyer Randy Johnston Inducted into D Magazine's Hall of Fame Veteran trial lawyer is one of only 50 selected for inaugural list

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Randy Johnston joins rare company among some of the very best lawyers in North Texas with his selection for D Magazine's inaugural Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame.

A well-known courtroom talent and widely acknowledged and respected expert on legal ethics, he's also a published poet, songwriter and avid guitar player. So, while Mr. Johnston may be one of just 50 attorneys selected for the prestigious Hall of Fame, it's not surprising that he's the only one to memorialize the honor in song.

"… every once in a while, there's a pat on the back," Mr. Johnston's song reads. "Someone recognizes you've been on the right track. That you've done good work, helping clients who needed you. That the years that have passed have not defeated you. So, thank you, D Magazine, for calling my name. Along with all the others in your Best Lawyers Hall of Fame."

For video of Mr. Johnston performing the ballad, click here.

"It's really a great feeling," said Mr. Johnston, co-founder of Dallas-based Johnston Tobey Baruch. "I am very proud to be named among some of the most talented legal professionals in this region."

The Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame is published in D Magazine's March edition.

Mr. Johnston handles cases involving professional malpractice and breaches of fiduciary duty, as well as a wide range of business disputes. In both his legal career and his art, he warns people of scammers who commit business or partner fraud, stockbroker/investment fraud, and accounting and money management malpractice on consumers.

He is also Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been featured among D Magazine's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas list since 2013.

