Datametica and Databricks have joined hands to help enterprises from all over the world take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of the Lakehouse platform in their data modernization journey.

Datametica is Now a Databricks Partner Datametica and Databricks have joined hands to help enterprises from all over the world take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of the Lakehouse platform in their data modernization journey.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Datametica , a global leader in data warehouse migration and modernization, announced their partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, to provide a fully managed, scalable, and secure Cloud managed service.

Datametica customers can now take advantage of the scalable and trusted Databricks Lakehouse Platform to streamline their data, AI and analytics capabilities. This collaboration will result in a reduction in time and cost of modernizing the enterprise data warehouse and accelerate digital modernization to Databricks. Together, Datametica and Databricks empower customers across the globe to modernize their data warehouses to the Cloud and better unlock the value from data at any scale and at a compelling cost.

Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-Founder and President of Datametica says, "By working together, Datametica and Databricks expedite innovation by enabling Cloud-agnostic, open standards and data-driven business strategy for enterprises. Together, we will ensure success to our customers by combining Datametica's expertise and automation in cloud modernization technology with Databricks' unique capabilities in hyper-scale Cloud data warehousing, analytics, and machine learning on a trusted lakehouse platform."

About Databricks:

Databricks' Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

About Datametica:

Datametica is a global leader in data platform modernization and data warehouse migration. The company delivers services to large enterprises across all sectors, globally and enables cloud digital transformation including data warehouse modernization, Cloud technology deployment, digital transformation, analytics, and data management. Through unique technologies and expertise, Datametica automates and accelerates migration to the cloud , resulting in the rapid and low-cost adoption of new environments to drive business and technology outcomes.

To know more about the Datametica & Databricks partnership, visit: www.datametica.com/

Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Media Contact:

Dr Phil Shelley

info@datametica.com

View original content:

SOURCE Datametica Solutions Pvt Ltd