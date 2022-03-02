Martin Flanigan Named Chief Executive Officer for the Americas for Financial Technology Firm Equiniti ("EQ")

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiniti ("EQ"), a leading international provider of shareholder, pension, remediation, and credit technology, today announced the appointment of Martin Flanigan as Chief Executive Officer for the Americas, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Flanigan will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives and will report to Paul Lynam, Group Chief Executive Officer of EQ. This announcement follows the acquisitions of EQ and Armor Holdco, Inc., the parent company of American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC and D.F. King & Co., Inc. (among others) ("AST"), by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC in December 2021, and the subsequent combination of the two firms.

Mr. Lynam commented, "Marty's deep knowledge of AST, expertise in the financial services industry and proven track record of executing growth strategies will be invaluable as we continue to push the combined business toward its full potential and focus on further strengthening our position as the partner of choice for our clients. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Marty during this next stage of our growth."

Mr. Flanigan was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer of AST, having served in executive leadership positions at the company for a decade. Before being named Chief Executive Officer of AST in 2018, he spent six years as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Flanigan brings more than 20 years of C-suite experience, managing the growth of fintech and professional services companies, including Innovest Systems and Wealth Management Systems, Inc.

"This is an exciting time for EQ as two exceptional businesses become one and reach new heights together," said Mr. Flanigan. "The combined business creates a best-in-class company with a diversified portfolio of products and services to meet our customers' evolving needs. I am looking forward to working closely with Paul and the team and driving additional growth at the company."

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics and advisory services to public and private corporate issuers and mutual funds in the U.S. and private companies globally. AST offers a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, cap table management, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include D.F. King & Co, Inc., AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com.

Equiniti ("EQ") is a leading international provider of shareholder, pension, remediation, and credit technology. With over 5,000 employees, it supports 36 million people in 120 countries. EQ's purpose is to care for every customer and simplify every transaction, delivered with less of an impact on the environment. Find out more at www.equiniti.com.

