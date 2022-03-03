FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS; DECLARES DIVIDEND

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor storey today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. On February 25, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of One Dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, payable on April 19, 2022.
13 Weeks Ended
13 Weeks Ended
REVENUES
January 1, 2022
January 2, 2021
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
$
28,212,000
$
22,771,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
8,511,000
8,011,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
446,000
386,000
RENTAL INCOME
199,000
187,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
35,000
25,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$
37,403,000
$
31,380,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$
1,564,000
$
780,000
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
0.84
$
0.42
