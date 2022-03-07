Stop Abuse For Everyone Announces an Esteemed "Woman of the Year" Award Winner

VIENNA, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Stop Abuse for Everyone (SAFE) has designed its "Woman of the Year" award to celebrate women who recognize underserved victims of both domestic violence and abuse, as well as those whose long-term devotion focuses on helping victims despite their gender, age, race, or sexual identity.

SAFE announces Erin Pizzey as its 2022 Woman of the Year recipient.

For such dedication, SAFE announces Erin Pizzey as its 2022 Woman of the Year recipient. "I learned that Erin Pizzey has supported domestic violence victims for over 50 years, making this award especially fitting," said Dr. Vermelle Greene, Executive Director of SAFE.

Pizzey is best known for starting the first safe house for women and children escaping domestic violence. Originally started in Chiswick, West London in 1971, "Chiswick Women's Aid" is now called "Refuge" and is currently the largest domestic violence shelter in the world.

This first shelter, which modeled how to help women who were suffering abusive circumstances in their homes, led to the development of thousands of shelters all around the world.

While Pizzey opened the shelter with the initial idea of serving women, she soon realized that other victims also needed attention, respect, and services, including the elderly, the disabled, men, and boys. She also realized that domestic violence can be initiated by both women and men.

"Regrettably, a number of feminist leaders felt threatened if they were to have considered victims being anyone else other than women or perpetrators being anyone else other than men," said Greene. "So Pizzey would have been ostracized by those leaders. I understand she was tenacious, which gave her motivation to open the initial shelter. She insisted that all victims be recognized, and all perpetrators be held to the same standard."

