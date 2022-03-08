BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "Successfully completing the sale of China express business in the fourth quarter, we exited the year with a leaner and more focused organization. We now have a much stronger capital base and a clear path to support our sustainable growth and profitability.
"Following a smooth Express handover, BEST Freight rebounded strongly in December, narrowing its net loss by 50% month-over-month. Supply Chain Management focused on higher margin accounts and expanded its franchised Cloud OFCs network in preparation for new customer acquisition. Global's results remained encouraging with parcel volume growing 57% YoY for the quarter and 104% YoY for the full year despite the persistent impact of COVID-19.
"In 2022, our businesses are better aligned for near and long-term success, with a stronger ability to return value to our stakeholders and partners," Mr. Chou continued. "By focusing on our core competencies in freight, integrated supply chain management and global logistics solutions while maximizing revenue and cost synergies, we expect to grow the top line of our core segments by 15% to 20%YoY in 2022, and aim to reach profitability in Freight and Supply Chain Management by second half of the year."
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our fourth quarter capped a critical year of decisive business adjustments. Built on the strength of our main business pillars, we have paved the way for BEST's future growth. With a challenging macro environment and the short-term effects of our strategic recalibration, our fourth quarter revenue was RMB2.7 billion. We also continued to streamline our costs and strengthen our operating efficiency during the quarter. Most importantly, we significantly improved our balance sheet. We now have a lower debt level and sufficient cash. We hope to transition to a year of growth in 2022, with an efficient organization guided by a clear roadmap."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS([1])
For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021([2]):
- Revenue was RMB2,724.9 million (US$427.6 million), a decrease of 20.3% year-over-year ("YoY"). The revenue decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of UCargo business and a decrease in Freight revenue partially offset by the growth of Global's revenue.
- Gross Loss was RMB228.4 million (US$35.8 million), compared to gross profit of RMB115.3 million in 2020. Gross Loss Margin was 8.4%, which decreased by 11.8 percentage points ("ppts") YoY.
- Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB734.1 million (US$115.2 million), compared to RMB252.2 million in 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations ([3])([4]) was RMB710.4 million (US$111.5 million), compared to RMB236.7 million in 2020.
- Net Income was RMB1,945.3 million (US$305.3 million), compared to Net Loss of RMB630.1 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the gain related to the sale of our China express business.
- Diluted EPS([5]) from continuing operations was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.28), compared to negative RMB0.64 in 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3)(4) from continuing operations was negative RMB1.75 (US$0.28), compared to negative RMB0.60 in 2020.
- EBITDA([6]) from continuing operations was negative RMB658.9 million (US$103.4 million), compared to negative RMB182.6 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5) from continuing operations was negative RMB635.2 million (US$99.7 million), compared to negative RMB167.1million in 2020.
For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021:
- Revenue was RMB11,425.8 million (US$1,793.0 million), an increase of 8.5% YoY. The revenue increase was primarily due to increased volume in Freight and Global, partially offset by a decrease in Freight average selling price ("ASP").
- Gross Loss was RMB199.4 million (US$31.3 million), compared to gross profit of RMB242.3 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a steeper ASP decrease than unit cost reduction in the Freight business. Gross Margin was negative 1.7%, a decrease of 4.0 ppts YoY.
- Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,263.9 million (US$198.3 million), compared to RMB1,028.4 million in 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,220.4 million (US$191.5 million), compared to RMB928.9 million in 2020.
- Net Income was RMB209.6 million (US$32.9 million), compared to net loss of RMB2,051.2 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the gain related to the sale of our China express business.
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.12 (US$0.49), compared to negative RMB2.59 in 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.01 (US$0.47), compared to negative RMB2.29 in 2020.
- EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB976.2 million (US$153.2 million), compared to negative RMB789.7 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB932.7 million (US$146.4 million), compared to negative RMB693.0 million in 2020.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS([7])
BEST Express – On December 17, 2021, the Company announced the closing and completion of the sale of China express business (the "Business") to J&T Express Co., Ltd. ("J&T Express China"). The agreement has been approved by relevant regulatory agencies and the final transaction has been completed pursuant to the terms of the agreement. The Business has been transferred to J&T Express China.
BEST Freight – In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 21.8% of total volume during the quarter, up 4.8 ppts YoY. In addition to the challenging macro environment such as the resurgence of the pandemic, the increasing oil price and power shortage, Freight's performance was affected by the difficulty in Express operations, as Express and Freight shared certain franchisees and suppliers. Freight volume decreased by 8.2% YoY in the fourth quarter, but the volume for the full year increased by 9.8% YoY.
After the Express handover was largely completed, Freight volume significantly recovered and the loss was narrowed month-over-month in December.
BEST Supply Chain Management – During the quarter, the Company continued to enlarge its franchised Cloud OFCs network for future growth and prioritize higher margin accounts. As the result of discontinuing certain low margin legacy customers, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased 9.4% YoY to 123.3 million in the fourth quarter, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 10.9% YoY to 74.4 million. Its fourth quarter gross margin decreased by 0.6 ppts YoY, primarily due to one-off costs incurred by discontinuing lower-margin accounts. Full-year gross margin increased by 0.6 ppts YoY. In fiscal year 2021, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 3.5% YoY to 448.2 million and the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 25.0% YoY to 268.3 million.
BEST Global – Global made solid progress in its cross-border and local business in Southeast Asia and North America with expanded margin for the quarter. Despite the continuous impact from COVID-19, parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 56.7% to 43.7 million in the fourth quarter. Global's gross margin expanded by 3.0 ppts YoY, due to much improved economies of scale from increased market share and continued improvements in service quality and cost control. In fiscal year of 2021, total parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 104.4% compared to the prior year, with YoY growth rates of 87.7%, 87.1%, 609.2%, 336.8% and 522.6% from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Singapore, respectively.
Others:
As part of the strategic refocusing plan, the Company started the process of winding down UCargo and Capital business lines in the fourth quarter of 2021 to realign BEST's business around our core competencies.
Key Operational Metrics
Three Months Ended
% Change YoY
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020 vs
2021 vs
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
2,097
2,623
2,408
25.1%
(8.2%)
Supply Chain Management
121,907
136,126
123,309
11.7%
(9.4%)
Global Parcel Volume in
5,157
27,891
43,707
440.9%
56.7%
Fiscal Year Ended
% Change YoY
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020 vs
2021vs
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
6,980
8,392
9,218
20.2%
9.8%
Supply Chain Management
356,905
433,224
448,202
21.4%
3.5%
Global Parcel Volume in
8,785
73,585
150,392
737.6%
104.4%
FINANCIAL RESULTS([8])
For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Freight
1,624,756
47.5%
1,503,995
236,010
55.2%
(7.4%)
Supply Chain
542,332
15.9%
487,337
76,474
17.9%
(10.1%)
Global
253,351
7.4%
330,564
51,873
12.1%
30.5%
Others(9)
1,000,115
29.2%
402,958
63,233
14.8%
(59.7%)
Total Revenue
3,420,554
100.0%
2,724,854
427,590
100.0%
(20.3%)
- Freight Service Revenue decreased by 7.4% YoY to RMB1,504.0 million (US$236.0 million) from RMB1,624.8 million, primarily due to an 8.2% decrease in freight volume, partially offset by a 1.0% increase in ASP per tonne.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 10.1% YoY to RMB487.3 million (US$76.5 million) from RMB542.3million, primarily due to a 9.4% decrease in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.
- Global Service Revenue increased by 30.5% YoY to RMB330.6 million (US$51.9 million) from RMB253.4 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
% of
YoY
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
Freight
(1,530,702)
94.2%
(1,585,619)
(248,819)
105.4%
11.2ppt
Supply Chain
(549,212)
101.3%
(496,353)
(77,889)
101.9%
0.6ppt
Global
(273,222)
107.8%
(346,392)
(54,356)
104.8%
(3.0ppt)
Others
(952,134)
95.2%
(524,900)
(82,368)
130.3%
35.1ppt
Total Cost of Revenue
(3,305,270)
96.6%
(2,953,264)
(463,432)
108.4%
11.8ppt
Cost of Revenue was RMB2,953.3 million (US$463.4 million) or 108.4% of revenue, compared to RMB3,305.3 million or 96.6% of revenue in 2020. The increase of 11.8 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to the decreased Freight volume and the winding-down of the U-Cargo business.
Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne
Three Months Ended
% Change
(in RMB)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
YoY
Freight:
Average Cost Per Tonne
583.5
658.4
12.8%
Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne increased by 12.8% YoY, primarily due to lower freight volume and higher costs resulting from increasing oil price and labor costs.
Gross Loss was RMB228.4 million (US$35.8 million) , compared to gross profit of RMB115.3 million in 2020; Gross Margin was negative 8.4%, compared to 3.4% in 2020.
Operating Expenses
The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.
Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% of Revenue
YoY
Selling, General and
(322,952)
9.4%
(354,793)
(55,675)
13.0%
3.6ppt
Adjusted for SBC Expenses
(22,382)
0.6%
(20,490)
(3,215)
0.7%
0.1ppt
Adjusted Selling, General and
(300,570)
8.8%
(334,303)
(52,460)
12.3%
3.5ppt
Research and
(39,813)
1.2%
(50,294)
(7,892)
1.8%
0.6ppt
Adjusted for SBC Expenses
(1,785)
0.1%
(3,159)
(496)
0.1%
0.0ppt
Adjusted Research and
(38,028)
1.1%
(47,135)
(7,396)
1.7%
0.6ppt
Total Operating Expenses
(362,765)
10.6%
(405,087)
(63,567)
14.8%
4.2ppt
Adjusted for SBC Expenses
(24,167)
0.7%
(23,649)
(3,711)
0.8%
0.1ppt
Adjusted Total
(338,598)
9.9%
(381,438)
(59,856)
14.0%
4.1ppt
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB354.8 million (US$55.7 million) or 13.0% of revenue in 2021, compared to RMB323.0 million or 9.4% of revenue in 2020; primarily due to the expenses associated with winding down the Capital business unit and additional expenses incurred in transitioning our China express business.
Research and Development Expenses were RMB50.3million (US$7.9 million) or 1.8% of revenue in 2021, compared to RMB39.8 million, or 1.2% of revenue in 2020; primarily due to additional expenses incurred in transitioning our China express business.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB23.7 million (US$3.7 million), compared to RMB24.4 million in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, RMB0.09 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB15.8 million (US$2.5 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations
Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB734.1 million (US$115.2 million), compared to RMB252.2 million in 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB710.4 million (US$111.5 million), compared to RMB236.7 million in 2020.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 by segment.
Table 5 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Non-GAAP Net Loss
(263,630)
(72,413)
(83,452)
(239,945)
(50,971)
(710,411)
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations
Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.28), based on 388.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This compares to negative RMB0.64 on 385.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB1.75 (US$0.28), compared to negative RMB0.60 in 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB635.2 million (US$99.7 million), compared to negative RMB167.1million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations was negative 23.3%, compared to negative 4.9% in 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021 by segment.
Table 6 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
(248,266)
(62,903)
(78,756)
(211,901)
(33,338)
(635,164)
Adjusted EBITDA
(16.5%)
(12.9%)
(23.8%)
(52.6%)
-
(23.3%)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB5,457 million (US$856.4 million), compared to RMB3,740.8 million as of December 31, 2020.
Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB555.7 million (US$87.2 million), compared to RMB95.8 million of net cash generated from operating activities in 2020. The decrease in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to catch-up payments to vendors that were made in December.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB20.6 million (US$3.2 million), or 0.8% of total revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to CAPEX of RMB99.5 million, or 2.9% of total revenue, in the same period of 2020.
For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 7 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Freight
5,175,830
49.1%
5,435,354
852,926
47.6%
5.0%
Supply Chain
1,912,323
18.2%
1,815,104
284,829
15.9%
(5.1%)
Global
777,656
7.4%
1,193,855
187,342
10.4%
53.5%
Others
2,662,425
25.3%
2,981,523
467,866
26.1%
12.0%
Total Revenue
10,528,234
100.0%
11,425,836
1,792,963
100.0%
8.5%
- Freight Service Revenue increased by 5.0% YoY to RMB5,435.4 million (US$852.9 million) from RMB5,175.8 million, primarily due to a 9.8% YoY increase in freight volume, partially offset by a 4.2% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 5.1% YoY to RMB1,815.1 million (US$284.8 million) from RMB1,912.3 million, primarily due to discontinuation of certain legacy key account customers, partially offset by a 3.5% YoY increase in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.
- Global Service Revenue increased by 53.5% YoY to RMB1,193.9 million (US$187.3 million) from RMB777.7 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 8 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Fiscal Year Ended
% of
YoY
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
Freight
(5,063,236)
97.8%
(5,557,115)
(872,033)
102.2%
4.4ppt
Supply Chain
(1,846,901)
96.6%
(1,741,832)
(273,331)
96.0%
(0.6ppt)
Global
(875,733)
112.6%
(1,258,511)
(197,488)
105.4%
(7.2ppt)
Others
(2,500,082)
93.9%
(3,067,766)
(481,399)
102.9%
9.0ppt
Total Cost of Revenue
(10,285,952)
97.7%
(11,625,224)
(1,824,251)
101.7%
4.0ppt
Cost of Revenue was RMB11,625.2 million (US$1,824.3 million) or 101.7% of revenue, compared to RMB10,286.0 million or 97.7% of revenue in fiscal year 2020. The increase of 4.0 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to additional costs resulting from higher oil price and labor costs.
Table 9 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne
Fiscal Year Ended
% Change
(in RMB)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
YoY
Freight:
Average Cost Per Tonne
603.4
602.9
(0.1%)
Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne remained relatively flat, decreasing by 0.1% YoY.
Gross Loss was RMB199.4 million (US$31.3 million), compared to gross profit of RMB242.3 million in fiscal year 2020; Gross Margin was negative1.7%, compared to 2.3% in fiscal year 2020.
Operating Expenses
The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.
Table 10 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of Revenue
RMB
US$
% of Revenue
% of Revenue Change
YoY
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
(1,102,936)
10.5%
(1,141,717)
(179,160)
10.0%
(0.5ppt)
Adjusted for
(106,510)
1.0%
(98,015)
(15,381)
0.9%
(0.1ppt)
Adjusted Selling, General
(996,426)
9.5%
(1,043,702)
(163,779)
9.1%
(0.4ppt)
Research and Development Expenses
(136,065)
1.3%
(180,204)
(28,278)
1.6%
0.3ppt
Adjusted for
(7,763)
0.1%
(9,321)
(1,463)
0.1%
0.0ppt
Adjusted Research and Development Expenses
(128,302)
1.2%
(170,883)
(26,815)
1.5%
0.3ppt
Total Operating Expenses
(1,239,001)
11.8%
(1,321,921)
(207,438)
11.6%
(0.2ppt)
Adjusted for
(114,273)
1.1%
(107,336)
(16,844)
1.0%
(0.1ppt)
Adjusted Total Operating Expenses
(1,124,728)
10.7%
(1,214,585)
(190,594)
10.6%
(0.1ppt)
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB1,141.7 million (US$179.2million) or 10.0% of revenue, compared to RMB1,102.9 million or 10.5% of revenue in fiscal year 2020.
Research and Development Expenses were RMB180.2 million (US$28.3 million) or 1.6% of revenue, compared to RMB136.1 million, or 1.3% of revenue in fiscal year 2020; primarily due to the increasing expenses to support BEST Global' s business expansion in Southeast Asia.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB107.7 million (US$16.9 million), compared to RMB115.5 million in fiscal year 2020. In fiscal year 2021, RMB0.3 million (US$0.05 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB9.7 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB88.4 million (US$13.9 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB9.3 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations
Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,263.9 million (US$198.3 million), compared to RMB1,028.4 million in fiscal year 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period). Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,220.4 million (US$191.5 million), compared to RMB928.9 million in fiscal year 2020.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2021 by segment.
Table 11 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Non-GAAP Net Loss
(446,007)
(95,036)
(259,298)
(338,416)
(81,628)
(1,220,385)
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations
Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.12 (US$0.49), based on a 388.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding during fiscal year 2021. This compares to negative RMB2.59 on 387.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in fiscal year 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.01 (US$0.47), compared to negative RMB2.29 in fiscal year 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS is included at the end of this announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB932.7 million (US$146.4 million), compared to negative RMB693.0 million in fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations was negative 8.2%, compared to negative 6.6% in fiscal year 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the in fiscal year 2021 by segment.
Table 12 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
(377,944)
(56,338)
(239,771)
(295,648)
36,972
(932,729)
Adjusted EBITDA
(7.0%)
(3.1%)
(20.1%)
(9.9%)
-
(8.2%)
Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB941.3 million (US$147.7 million), compared to RMB96.4 million of net cash generated from operating activities in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to extending the payment term due to the pandemic in 2020, which gradually became normalized in 2021.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB145.2 million (US$22.8 million), or 1.3% of total revenue, compared to CAPEX of RMB311.3 million, or 3.0% of total revenue in fiscal year 2020.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of February 28, 2022, the Company had approximately 389.6 million ordinary shares outstanding([13]). Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Based on current operations and market conditions, BEST expects 2022 revenue from its core business; Freight, Supply Chain Management and Global, to be between RMB 10 billion to RMB 12 billion. This represents BEST's current and preliminary estimates, which are subject to change.
ABOUT BEST INC.
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Fiscal Year Ended December 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
Freight
1,624,756
1,503,995
236,010
5,175,830
5,435,354
852,926
Supply Chain Management
542,332
487,337
76,474
1,912,323
1,815,104
284,829
Global
253,351
330,564
51,873
777,656
1,193,855
187,342
Others
1,000,115
402,958
63,233
2,662,425
2,981,523
467,866
Total Revenue
3,420,554
2,724,854
427,590
10,528,234
11,425,836
1,792,963
Cost of Revenue
Freight
(1,530,702)
(1,585,619)
(248,819)
(5,063,236)
(5,557,115)
(872,033)
Supply Chain Management
(549,212)
(496,353)
(77,889)
(1,846,901)
(1,741,832)
(273,331)
Global
(273,222)
(346,392)
(54,356)
(875,733)
(1,258,511)
(197,488)
Others
(952,134)
(524,900)
(82,368)
(2,500,082)
(3,067,766)
(481,399)
Total Cost of Revenue
(3,305,270)
(2,953,264)
(463,432)
(10,285,952)
(11,625,224)
(1,824,251)
Gross Profit/(Loss)
115,284
(228,410)
(35,842)
242,282
(199,388)
(31,288)
Selling Expenses
(59,712)
(73,021)
(11,459)
(235,419)
(260,219)
(40,834)
General and Administrative Expenses
(263,240)
(281,772)
(44,216)
(867,517)
(881,498)
(138,326)
Research and Development Expenses
(39,813)
(50,294)
(7,892)
(136,065)
(180,204)
(28,278)
Other operating income/(expense), net
9,287
(89,893)
(14,106)
24,777
58,337
9,154
Loss from Operations
(238,194)
(723,390)
(113,515)
(971,942)
(1,462,972)
(229,572)
Interest Income
11,884
17,735
2,783
55,527
49,658
7,792
Interest Expense
(34,521)
(29,310)
(4,599)
(119,177)
(142,751)
(22,401)
Foreign Exchange (Loss) / Gain
(908)
44,186
6,934
(8,243)
44,556
6,992
Other Income
19,416
6,709
1,053
47,536
321,075
50,384
Other Expense
(4,784)
(49,575)
(7,779)
(14,402)
(70,171)
(11,011)
Loss before Income Tax
(247,107)
(733,645)
(115,123)
(1,010,701)
(1,260,605)
(197,816)
Income Tax Expense
(5,033)
(500)
(78)
(17,553)
(3,198)
(502)
Loss before Share of Net
(252,140)
(734,145)
(115,201)
(1,028,254)
(1,263,803)
(198,318)
Share of Net Loss of Equity
(66)
-
-
(180)
(58)
(9)
Net Loss from continuing
(252,206)
(734,145)
(115,201)
(1,028,434)
(1,263,861)
(198,327)
Net (loss)/income from
(377,858)
2,679,400
420,456
(1,022,790)
1,473,489
231,223
Net (Loss)/Income
(630,064)
1,945,255
305,255
(2,051,224)
209,628
32,896
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(5,326)
(28,727)
(4,508)
(25,716)
(52,279)
(8,204)
Net (Loss)/Income attributable to Best Inc.
(624,738)
1,973,982
309,763
(2,025,508)
261,907
41,100
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,180,787
3,565,732
559,541
Restricted Cash
1,998,323
675,159
105,947
Accounts and Notes Receivables
825,700
798,749
125,338
Inventories
28,269
25,622
4,021
Prepayments and Other Current Assets
1,603,447
1,174,404
184,290
Short–term Investments
228,371
147,359
23,124
Amounts Due from Related Parties
182,409
125,198
19,646
Lease Rental Receivables
497,127
298,364
46,820
Assets held for sale
8,718,603
-
-
Total Current Assets
15,263,036
6,810,587
1,068,727
Non–current Assets
Property and Equipment, Net
822,114
762,642
119,675
Intangible Assets, Net
43,897
55,684
8,738
Long–term Investments
221,426
219,171
34,393
Goodwill
54,135
54,135
8,495
Non–current Deposits
97,889
92,866
14,573
Other Non–current Assets
509,023
111,640
17,519
Restricted Cash
333,313
1,069,244
167,788
Lease Rental Receivables
647,678
235,429
36,944
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
1,878,312
1,899,522
298,076
Total non–current Assets
4,607,787
4,500,333
706,201
Total Assets
19,870,823
11,310,920
1,774,928
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Long-term borrowings-current
95,149
287,814
45,164
Convertible Senior Notes held by
-
633,475
99,406
Convertible Senior Notes held by third
-
633,475
99,406
Short–term Bank Loans
2,133,287
530,495
83,246
Accounts and Notes Payable
1,509,894
1,326,200
208,110
Income Tax Payable
14,550
587
92
Customer Advances and Deposits and
281,298
298,353
46,818
Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
1,407,253
1,585,626
248,819
Financing Lease Liabilities
1,581
1,851
290
Operating Lease Liabilities
531,736
518,248
81,324
Amounts Due to Related Parties
29,247
2,763
434
Liabilities held for sale
8,301,730
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
14,305,725
5,818,887
913,109
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
(In Thousands)
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-current Liabilities
Convertible senior notes held by
1,617,846
955,097
149,876
Convertible Senior Notes held by
642,121
-
-
Long-term borrowings
-
67,080
10,526
Operating Lease Liabilities
1,391,518
1,456,843
228,610
Financing Lease Liabilities
2,698
2,121
333
Other Non–current Liabilities
107,763
24,261
3,807
Long-term Bank Loans
78,548
769,767
120,793
Total Non–current Liabilities
3,840,494
3,275,169
513,945
Total Liabilities
18,146,219
9,094,056
1,427,054
Mezzanine Equity:
Convertible Non-controlling Interests
-
191,865
30,108
Total mezzanine equity
-
191,865
30,108
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
25,988
25,988
4,078
Treasury Shares
(211,352)
(113,031)
(17,737)
Additional Paid–In Capital
19,487,232
19,522,173
3,063,455
Statutory reserves
8,038
167
26
Accumulated Deficit
(17,710,964)
(17,471,716) ([1])
(2,741,694)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
151,677
107,379
16,850
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
1,750,619
2,070,960
324,978
Non-controlling Interests
(26,015)
(45,961)
(7,212)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,724,604
2,024,999
317,766
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity
19,870,823
11,310,920
1,774,928
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Fiscal Year Ended December 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from/(used in)
95,780
(555,740)
(87,207)
96,433
(941,323)
(147,715)
Net cash generated from/(used in)
128,541
(387,540)
(60,814)
(327,668)
(1,909,746)
(299,681)
Net cash generated from/(used in)
224,321
(943,280)
(148,021)
(231,235)
(2,851,069)
(447,396)
Net cash generated from continuing
118,606
3,235,312
507,691
242,568
4,991,472
783,271
Net cash used in discontinued
(282,713)
(97,328)
(15,273)
(1,115,501)
(450,424)
(70,681)
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(164,107)
3,137,984
492,418
(872,933)
4,541,048
712,590
Net cash generated from/(used in)
25,191
(703,646)
(110,417)
1,558,713
(194,911)
(30,586)
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(215,290)
469,421
73,662
(10,529)
(337,839)
(53,014)
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(190,099)
(234,225)
(36,755)
1,548,184
(532,750)
(83,600)
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash, Cash
(110,778)
(29,695)
(4,660)
(192,110)
(56,215)
(8,821)
Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and
(240,663)
1,930,784
302,982
251,906
1,101,014
172,773
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
4,449,784
3,379,351
530,294
3,957,215
4,209,121
660,503
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
4,209,121
5,310,135
833,276
4,209,121
5,310,135
833,276
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents,
696,698
-
-
696,698
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
3,512,423
5,310,135
833,276
3,512,423
5,310,135
833,276
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
Table 13 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Loss
(266,493)
(74,380)
(85,518)
(240,610)
(67,144)
(734,145)
Add
Depreciation &
15,364
9,431
4,696
27,623
6,058
63,172
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
29,310
29,310
Income Tax Expense
-
79
-
421
-
500
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(17,735)
(17,735)
EBITDA
(251,129)
(64,870)
(80,822)
(212,566)
(49,511)
(658,898)
Add
Share-based
2,863
1,967
2,066
665
16,173
23,734
Adjusted EBITDA
(248,266)
(62,903)
(78,756)
(211,901)
(33,338)
(635,164)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(16.5%)
(12.9%)
（23.8%)
(52.6%)
(23.3%)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
7,019
(79,027)
(60,688)
(34,338)
(85,172)
(252,206)
Add
Depreciation &
18,121
10,095
3,753
2,760
7,171
41,900
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
34,521
34,521
Income Tax
-
(220)
-
5,253
-
5,033
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(11,884)
(11,884)
EBITDA
25,140
(69,152)
(56,935)
(26,325)
(55,364)
(182,636)
Add
Share-based
2,373
1,829
2,255
683
17,261
24,401
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(8,850)
(8,850)
Adjusted EBITDA
27,513
(67,323)
(54,680)
(25,642)
(46,953)
(167,085)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
1.7%
(12.4%)
(21.6%)
(2.6%)
(4.9%)
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Loss
(457,451)
(103,387)
(267,902)
(341,117)
(94,004)
(1,263,861)
Add
Depreciation &
68,063
38,525
19,506
39,758
25,513
191,365
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
142,751
142,751
Income Tax
-
173
21
3,010
(6)
3,198
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(49,658)
(49,658)
EBITDA
(389,388)
(64,689)
(248,375)
(298,349)
24,596
(976,205)
Add
Share-based
11,444
8,351
8,604
2,701
76,581
107,681
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(64,205)
(64,205)
Adjusted EBITDA
(377,944)
(56,338)
(239,771)
(295,648)
36,972
(932,729)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(7.0%)
(3.1%)
(20.1%)
(9.9%)
(8.2%)
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Loss
(188,184)
(175,072)
(251,511)
(103,710)
(309,957)
(1,028,434)
Add
Depreciation
64,643
42,121
15,955
5,664
29,112
157,495
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
119,177
119,177
Income Tax
-
(178)
(830)
18,561
-
17,553
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(55,527)
(55,527)
EBITDA
(123,541)
(133,129)
(236,386)
(79,485)
(217,195)
(789,736)
Add
Share-based
11,123
11,006
8,803
3,655
80,876
115,463
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(18,688)
(18,688)
Adjusted EBITDA
(112,418)
(122,123)
(227,583)
(75,830)
(155,007)
(692,961)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
（2.2%)
(6.4%)
(29.3%)
(2.8%)
(6.6%)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net Income/(loss) to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:
Table 14 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Margin
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Loss
(266,493)
(74,380)
(85,518)
(240,610)
(67,144)
(734,145)
Add
Share-based
2,863
1,967
2,066
665
16,173
23,734
Non-GAAP Net
(263,630)
(72,413)
(83,452)
(239,945)
(50,971)
(710,411)
Non-GAAP Net
(17.5%)
(14.9%)
(25.2%)
(59.5%)
(26.1%)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
7,019
(79,027)
(60,688)
(34,338)
(85,172)
(252,206)
Add
hare-based
2,373
1,829
2,255
683
17,261
24,401
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(8,850)
(8,850)
Non-GAAP Net
9,392
(77,198)
(58,433)
(33,655)
(76,761)
(236,655)
Non-GAAP Net
0.6%
(14.2%)
(23.1%)
(3.4%)
(6.9%)
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Loss
(457,451)
(103,387)
(267,902)
(341,117)
(94,004)
(1,263,861)
Add
Share-based
11,444
8,351
8,604
2,701
76,581
107,681
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(64,205)
(64,205)
Non-GAAP Net
(446,007)
(95,036)
(259,298)
(338,416)
(81,628)
(1,220,385)
Non-GAAP Net
(8.2%)
(5.2%)
(21.7%)
(11.4%)
(10.7%)
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([1])
Total
Net Loss
(188,184)
(175,072)
(251,511)
(103,710)
(309,957)
(1,028,434)
Add
Share-based
11,123
11,006
8,803
3,655
80,876
115,463
Amortization of
-
-
2,782
-
-
2,782
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(18,688)
(18,688)
Non-GAAP Net
(177,061)
(164,066)
(239,926)
(100,055)
(247,769)
(928,877)
Non-GAAP Net
(3.4%)
(8.6%)
(30.9%)
(3.8%)
(8.8%)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for the periods indicated:
Table 15 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended December 31,
Fiscal Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
(In '000)
RMB
US$
RMB
US$
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
(705,418)
(110,693)
(1,211,582)
(190,123)
Add
Share-based Compensation Expenses
23,734
3,725
107,681
16,898
Subtract
Gain from appreciation of investments
-
-
(64,205)
(10,075)
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
(681,684)
(106,968)
(1,168,106)
(183,300)
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
Diluted
388,841,762
388,841,762
388,073,411
388,073,411
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
388,841,762
388,841,762
388,073,411
388,073,411
Diluted EPS
(1.81)
(0.28)
(3.12)
(0.49)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per share
0.06
0.00
0.11
0.02
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
(1.75)
(0.28)
(3.01)
(0.47)
([1]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
([2]) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.
([3]) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
([4]) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
([5]) Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period.
([6]) EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
([7]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
([8]) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.
(9) "Others" Segment primarily represents UCargo and Capital business units..
