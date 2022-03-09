CGI and Fingrid go live with Datahub, providing Finnish citizens a smarter, cleaner and more flexible energy system

Stock Market Symbols

HELSINKI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Partnering with CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), Fingrid Datahub Oy successfully went live with Datahub, Finland's new centralized information exchange system for the retail electricity market, on February 21, 2022. It represents a major step in Finland's journey toward a smarter, cleaner and more flexible energy system. Centralizing approximately 3.8 million energy data points on a single platform accelerates the speed of information exchange.

Datahub, powered by CGI's Central Market Solutions (CMS), provides a foundation for smart grids and smart meters, as well as new services for energy efficiency monitoring, electric vehicle charging, demand-side energy management, and distributed electricity generation. It makes it easier for new retailers and suppliers to enter the market and enhances the customer experience by providing greater visibility, allowing customers to compare services and change suppliers efficiently.

Datahub enables real-time and secure information exchange among all participants, and benefits from CGI's experience in delivering 14 market systems across 10 countries. Meter data management and settlement functions are provided by CGI's partner KX to deliver real-time analytics and data management.

Fingrid and CGI worked seamlessly as a team, along with retail electricity market parties in Finland, to build Datahub. Approximately 80 electricity retailers and 80 distribution system operators will be supported.

"The Datahub project began in 2015, and the determined work of the parties involved has culminated in a successful go-live," said Pasi Aho, CEO of Fingrid Datahub Oy. "We have succeeded in our joint work with various entities within the energy industry, and the go-live went according to plan. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this important change. Without good, seamless collaboration, this would never have been possible."

CGI and Fingrid will continue to develop Datahub to meet evolving needs. Datahub will eventually enable the formation of energy-sharing communities, as well as the introduction in 2023 of a 15-minute imbalance settlement period. Finland and all of Europe will move to this shorter period to allow the price of electricity to be valued more accurately to promote new technology investment and increase sustainability.



"In an era of climate change and energy transformation, the smooth functioning of the electricity market and the use of data is more critical than ever before," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President and Managing Director of CGI's operations in Finland. "Datahub is at the digital heart of the electricity market. In building it, we leveraged our international experience and expertise in building market platforms for energy industries in various countries. We congratulate Fingrid on this ground-breaking success and thank them for their outstanding collaboration."

All elements of the energy value chain are increasingly dependent on data that is delivered at pace and scale. Real-time data is key to facilitating market transparency, monitoring and collaboration, as well as enabling market players to move from predicting and planning to sensing and responding as insights-led organizations. CGI is an industry leader in central market facilitation with solutions developed, implemented and operated for a mix of electricity, gas, water and now hydrogen. For more information, on CGI's experience and capabilities in digitizing the energy value chain, visit cgi.com.

