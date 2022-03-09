Compugen to Present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

HOLON, Israel, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (virtual), on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:20 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Compugen's website at www.cgen.com. A replay will be available following the live event.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials as a single agent and in dual, and triple combinations; COM902, a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials as a single agent and in dual combination with COM701. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, an antibody targeting ILDR2 in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and AZD2939, an anti TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody developed by AstraZeneca with a TIGIT component that is derived from the COM902 program pursuant to an exclusive license agreement between Compugen and AstraZeneca and is in Phase 1/2. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Investor Relations contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Compugen Ltd.

Email: ir@cgen.com

Tel.: +1 (628) 241-0071

