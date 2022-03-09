iDesign and Celebrity Organizer Ría Safford Launch New Home Organization Line

SOLON, Ohio, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global storage, home décor and organizational products company iDesign announced a new product line made in collaboration with organizer to the stars Ría Safford. The new collection features eco-friendly acacia wood and a modern wire design, making it a sustainable and beautiful way to add organization to your home.

The Ría Safford Collection by iDesign (PRNewswire)

The Ría Safford Collection by iDesign comes in two colors – charcoal and coconut – with a total of 34 beautifully designed organization solutions for the kitchen and pantry. After working on over 1,000 projects, including the pantries of Chrissy Teigen and Paris Hilton, Ría knew there was a unique opportunity to create more aesthetic storage options.

"As a professional organizer, iDesign's products make it easy to find solutions," said Ría Safford. "Made with sustainability in mind, this entire collection is truly something fresh and different. I'm so excited to see how people use it in their homes."

The Ría Safford Collection by iDesign includes pantry bins and baskets, turntables, tiered organizers, and more. With handles for easy transport, stacking abilities, open designs for visibility and access, and easy-to-clean materials, this line offers versatile and customizable organization solutions. Featuring the warm and natural texture of acacia wood, the collection is a beautiful and sustainable organization solution for the kitchen and pantry.

"iDesign is known for product quality and innovation within the housewares industry," said Aaron Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global eCommerce and Marketing. "Ría's organizational expertise combined with our passion for developing sustainable home organization solutions made this the perfect partnership to support the needs of the Amazon customer."

The Ría Safford Collection by iDesign is available exclusively at Amazon.

For more information about RíOrganize, and to learn about our services, please visit our website www.riorganize.com , or find us on Instagram @riorganize.

About iDesign

iDesign began in 1974 as a housewares design company with a core goal in mind – to offer innovative storage products for the home at a reasonable price. Based in Solon, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland, iDesign has grown to be a global leader in housewares with distribution facilities in NorthEast Ohio, Europe and China selling to over 100 countries across multiple continents. iDesign's mission is to make everyday living easier with innovative products designed to help people organize and enhance their home with style. Through the use of recycled and recyclable materials, sustainable packaging, and the removal of chemicals from manufacturing, iDesign commits to sustainable business practices to protect the planet. For more information on iDesign visit www.idesignlivesimply.com .



