Iscoe Law Firm Names Tanasha Jackson & Guadalupe Figueroa 2022 $1K Scholarship Winners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today announced the winning students for two $1,000 scholarships. Tanasha Jackson, a senior at Edward H. White HS in Jacksonville, Florida and Guadalupe Figueroa, a senior from Logansport HS in Logansport, Indiana.

Tanasha will study History at either FAMU, UNF, or FSU in the fall 2022. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a Choir member at St. Stephens AME. Guadalupe will study Law at either Indiana University at Bloomington or the University of Notre Dame in the fall 2022. Guadalupe enjoys reading and authoring short stories, music, film, and keeping current on world events. She also stays politically and social active.

"The Iscoe Law Firm is enthusiastic about students and their interests regarding law and society," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "We are so excited for Tanasha and Guadalupe in their scholarship win, and we are looking forward to their contributions in the future."

Tanasha Jackson gave her perspective on winning the scholarship.

"I felt overjoyed when I discovered that I won", said Jackson. "As senior year is nearing its end, I cannot wait to this new chapter of my life. I am grateful to the Iscoe Law firm for the scholarship."

Also, Guadalupe Figueroa shared her thoughts on winning the scholarship.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have received this scholarship that can help me achieve a quality educational experience," said Figueroa. "I will use my education to possibly do remarkable things in the world for the future."

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

