S&P Global to Suspend Commercial Operations in Russia

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, S&P Global has decided to suspend commercial operations in Russia. As a provider of independent news, research, benchmarks, and analytics, S&P Global will continue to play our essential role in global markets by providing critical information on Russian markets for our customers to make important decisions. As a purpose-led organization we believe in doing the right thing. As we take these steps our primary concern is the wellbeing of our people and we will continue to provide them with the necessary support.

