SWVL STRENGTHEN SENIOR LEADERSHIP WITH JUAN BATIZ (EX-FACEBOOK HEAD OF PUBLIC POLICY LATAM), ENRIQUE GONZALEZ (EX-UBER ASSOCIATE GENERAL COUNSEL LATAM), AND LEANDRO ALISEDA (EX-VIA COUNTRY MANAGER LATAM AND PORTUGAL)

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swvl Inc. ("Swvl" or the "Company"), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced three additions to its senior leadership team: Juan Batiz, Global Head of Policy; Enrique Gonzalez, Global Head of Legal; and Leandro Aliseda, Head of LatAm Public Sector. Each individual brings over 20 years of relevant experience to Swvl and will significantly enhance the Company's ability to scale its platform in key geographies, while attracting top talent.

Swvl Bus (PRNewswire)

Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO, said, "We are pleased to welcome Juan, Enrique and Leandro to Swvl as the latest additions to our senior leadership team. We look forward to leveraging their significant experience and expertise as we rapidly scale our platform in Latin America following our acquisition of Viapool and key geographies around the world. Swvl is realizing strong growth as we continue to execute on our business plan, in turn empowering underserved communities with mobility solutions that are safe, efficient, accessible and environmentally friendly."

Youssef Salem, Swvl CFO, said, "We are building a world class global organization and we are excited about these senior additions to the team. As experts on policy, legal and public sector, Juan, Enrique and Leandro will play an integral role in advancing Swvl's governance and helping us to execute on our growth plans, within Latin America, which presents tremendous expansion opportunities, and globally. They bring deep expertise across regulatory, compliance, B2G and commercial fields and will draw on their vast experience as we create tremendous value for all of Swvl's stakeholders. Moving forward, we expect to continue to bolster our team as we pursue further organic and inorganic opportunities."

About Juan Batiz

Mr. Batiz is a seasoned public affairs executive with over 20 years of experience working on public policy matters. Prior to joining Swvl, he served as Head of Policy for Juul Labs, Facebook, and Uber, across Latin America, where he led engagement efforts at local, state and federal levels ensuring fast paced regulatory proposals had minimal impact on business operations. He has a proven track record in dealing with operating, competitive, regulatory and fiscal issues to ensure compliance and enable company growth, and has experience across mobility, internet, privacy and data protection, and e-commerce industries. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University with a major in international business and a minor in accounting.

About Enrique Gonzalez

Mr. Gonzalez has more than 20 years of experience in regulatory, compliance, litigation and commercial law, and has served as in house counsel for several multinational companies. Prior to joining Swvl, he served as Associate General Counsel, Latin America for CloudKitchens, while his former positions include Associate General Counsel, Latin America for Uber, where he spent five years, Legal Director for Televisa, and Senior Lawyer for Cargill. He holds a Master's degree in law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

About Leandro Aliseda

Mr. Aliseda has more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions for consulting and technology companies, and more than 10 years of experience in the mobility industry. Prior to joining Swvl, he served as Country Manager for Latin America and Portugal for Via, where he led on-demand mobility partnerships and launched the first B2G and B2B full on Demand Responsive Transport services in the region. His prior positions include Country Manager, Glintt, Founder and CEO, SenseFlux, Senior Director of Sales and Operations, Hertz, Director of Corporate Development, Novabase, and Management Consulting Manager, Accenture, among others. He holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a Master's degree in Philosophy from Universidade Estadual de Campinas.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across 115 cities in 18 countries. The Company's platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.

Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who launched Carmudi in the Philippines, which became the largest car classifieds platform in the country in just six months. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandil joined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East, where he launched services in multiple new markets.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

kekst-swvl@kekstcnc.com

917-574-8582

Investor Contact

Youssef Salem

Swvl CFO

Investor.relations@swvl.com

(PRNewsfoto/Swvl Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Swvl Inc.