TireTutor launches innovative digital retail software for franchise dealerships at NADA Boston-based startup enables e-commerce for tires with new 'Shop For Tires' widget.

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TireTutor , an automotive SaaS company, announced today they've launched their revolutionary digital retail software in the franchise dealership market. The TireTutor 'Shop For Tires' widget enables dealers to sell tires from their own websites, providing a new channel to increase car count in the service drive, improving both fixed-ops revenue and trade-in acquisition.

Today, 83% of consumers shop for tires online1 and at least 50% of those consumers will leave a dealer's website if it doesn't have tire inventory with prices2. TireTutor makes it easy for shoppers to browse tire inventory online, make a purchase, and schedule installation all from within the dealership's own website.

"Car dealerships have invested millions into digital retail for selling cars on their websites, yet their investment in selling tires and services from their own websites trails substantially," said Jason Abrahams, Founder and CEO of TireTutor. "Independent dealers have seen record-breaking months running TireTutor software - now it's time to bring it to franchise dealerships."

Control of Fixed Ops

The 'Shop For Tires' widget gives Parts and Service Directors control of their fixed ops management, allowing them to sell the tires they want, at their own prices, any time of day. This gets more cars in bays, introducing opportunities to upsell high-margin services and generate new lifetime-value customers.

Forty percent of tire sales happen after business hours3. "We're giving dealerships the technology to sell their tires any time, day or night," Abrahams said. "If you can't sell that customer at that moment, you'll lose them to one of the larger e-commerce tire sites."

Mohawk Honda is partnering with TireTutor to power their e-commerce tire business. "We're thrilled to have a digital retail solution that offers consumers real-time tire inventory available to purchase from our website. TireTutor's technology brings us a modern solution for tire sales and an opportunity to reach new customers," said Jeff Haraden, President of Mohawk Honda.

About TireTutor

Founded in 2018, TireTutor is a digital retail software company, providing e-commerce solutions for tires and service. The company also operates a consumer-facing marketplace connecting buyers to automotive service centers. To learn more about TireTutor, visit www.tiretutor.com .

