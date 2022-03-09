Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary February 28, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $183.7 billion as of February 28, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: February 28, 2022

January 31, 2022 Open-End Funds $ 73,121

$ 75,351 Closed-End Funds 11,689

11,736 Exchange Traded Funds 1,402

1,430 Retail Separate Accounts 40,808

41,606 Institutional Accounts 53,002

55,123 Structured Products 3,636

3,635 Total $ 183,658

$ 188,881

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

