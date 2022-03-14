SXSW 2022 Announces Winners of 14th Annual Pitch Event

Global startups awarded for cutting-edge ideas within 9 distinct categories

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals announced the winners of the 14th annual SXSW Pitch ® event, which took place March 12-13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown during the startups track of the conference. In addition to a winner chosen from each of the 9 categories, one finalist also took home the overall "Best In Show" award.

The category winners of the 2022 SXSW Pitch event are:

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice: Hume AI

Enterprise & Smart Data: Syrup Tech

Entertainment, Gaming & Content: Action Face

Extended Reality & Immersive Technology: MATSUKO

Future of Work: Anthill

Health, Wearables & Wellbeing: Sonavi Labs

Innovative World Technologies: Hilos

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics: JusticeText

Social & Culture: MOGL

SXSW Pitch 2022 also crowned its "Best In Show" winner, Hilos . Special awards were also presented to Kiro Action for "Best Bootstrap," Unpacking for "Best One Minute Speed Pitch," and Sonavi Labs for "Best DEI."

Each of the winners received $4,000, two badges for next year's SXSW conference, a trophy, and most importantly, exceptional exposure to SXSW attendees and potential investors who are looking for the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

"Now in our 14th year, Pitch continues to showcase the best technology from around the globe, with the highest tier of presenting companies in event history featured this weekend," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "This year in particular, we have seen a significant increase in gender diversity in the tech sector, with close to 50% of the participating startups having at least one female founder. We can't wait to see what these game-changing companies accomplish in the future."

This year's participating companies represent the most cutting-edge technologies from around the world, with the highest caliber of applicants since SXSW Pitch's beginning. To date, 572 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch, with over 82 percent receiving funding and acquisitions in excess of almost $14.5 billion.

Strong trends showcased at this year's event included the metaverse shifting how technology is interacted with, the incorporation of NFTs into products and services, sustainable solutions related to COVID, an ongoing emphasis of health and the ubiquitous integration of tech aspects into daily living. The competition also drew a number of global companies, with 15 of the 45 startups traveling from countries including Canada, China, Germany, Frances, Switzerland, Slovakia, Finland, Japan, Singapore and Pakistan.

SXSW attendees and media will have the opportunity to meet the 45 Pitch finalists on Monday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. CT at the Hilton Hotel, 4th Floor in Salon C.

For a complete list of the 2022 finalists, including alternates, and the Pitch event judges, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch/#finalists

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

