Empirical Consulting Solutions Expands HR and Talent Acquisition Groups

NARBERTH, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empirical Consulting Solutions (ECS), a firm that solves business challenges for clients, has announced the expansion of the firm's capabilities in the areas of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition. Karen Butz has assumed the role of Vice President of Human Resources. Laura Schlessinger has been promoted to Partner, Talent Acquisition.

In her new role, Karen is directly responsible for overseeing Empirical's HR function. She continues to work directly with clients and guide their HR strategy and efforts.

Bill Morrow, Empirical Managing Partner, shared his excitement for his firm's strategic direction. "Karen has been an integral team member of Empirical for years and has actively contributed to our growth. We are thrilled to have her join the Empirical leadership team and direct our internal HR function."

Laura will continue to lead and support Empirical clients, with a focus on the continued development of top-tier talent acquisition services, strategy, recruiting, onboarding, and more.

Jason Fisher, Empirical Co-Founder and Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion of the firm. "Empirical continues to grow because of our great team members, coupled with their passion for and dedication to helping clients. The market has evolved tremendously over the past two years, and our capabilities have matched that shift, such as with our flexible and financially viable talent acquisition model for the middle market. We are thrilled to have Laura expand her responsibilities within the firm and look forward to her continued success."

About ECS

Founded in 2013, Empirical Consulting Solutions (ECS) helps clients become "business ready" by delivering hands-on expertise and leadership to drive growth. ECS solves business challenges for clients representing a wide range of industries across the country and abroad. The seasoned members of the ECS team have decades of corporate and leadership experience across all functional areas, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Operations, and Finance, and work under the guidance of the firm's four managing partners: Jason Fisher, Chris Lee, Bill Morrow, and Hilary Norris.

