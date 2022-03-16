Athenix Body Sculpting Institute Achieves AAAHC Accreditation for All Locations

Leading aesthetic plastic surgery center earns accreditation for unparalleled patient care and safety

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, a leading aesthetic plastic surgery center on the West Coast, announces all five of its locations across Washington, Portland and California have been granted a three-year accreditation by Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

AAAHC advocates for high-quality healthcare through the development and implementation of nationally recognized standards. Recognized by third party payers, medical professional associations, liability insurance companies, and state and federal agencies, the AAAHC Certificate of Accreditation demonstrates an organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients.

"We are pleased to announce all five of our Athenix Body Sculpting centers have achieved accreditation by AAAHC," says Athenix Body Sculpting Institute CEO, James Haefner. "This achievement is a testament to the extensive safety standards and protocols we have put in place to ensure superior care and results for our patients. It is this relentless focus on our patients that has enabled our continued growth over the past decade."

To achieve AAAHC accreditation, Athenix agreed to extensive on-site reviews, ongoing self-evaluation, and a commitment to continuously improve its care and services over a 1,095-day accreditation cycle. The on-site survey was conducted by AAAHC expert surveyors, including physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care. Athenix joins over 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States to be currently accredited by AAAHC.

Over the last decade, Athenix has served over 50,000 satisfied patients throughout the west coast, offering a full spectrum of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures including its signature 360-degree tummy tuck, Brazilian Butt Lift, mommy makeovers, breast augmentation and breast reduction, as well as the latest minimally invasive procedures. Accreditation further distinguishes Athenix Body Sculpting Institute by recognizing its strict adherence to the rigorous standards of care and safety set forth by the AAAHC.

