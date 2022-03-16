GLOBAL TRAVEL COLLECTION BOLSTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS TEAM WITH NEW HIRES

Virtuoso veterans Beth Butzlaff joins Global Travel Collection as Vice President of Partnerships; Kristi Green joins as Senior Director of Leisure

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC), one of the world's largest and most sophisticated communities of travel industry agents and agencies, today announced the appointment of Beth Butzlaff and Kristi Green as newest members of its strategic partnerships team. Butzlaff has been named Vice President of Partnerships and will report to will report to Becky Powell, Chief Strategy Officer at Global Travel Collection. Green will serve as Senior Director of Leisure and will report to Butzlaff.

Butzlaff joins Global Travel Collection from Virtuoso where she was Vice President of Global Partner Relations and negotiated business commercials for cruise, tour, destination management companies, tourism boards, insurance providers, rentals and hotels partners for the network of luxury agencies. In her new role, as part of Global Travel Collection's continued vision of building strong relationships between advisors and partners, Butzlaff will be responsible for enhancing offerings to advisors and ultimately to clients. Additionally, she will be working to identify opportunities to connect with advisors and partners.

Green joins Global Travel Collection after three years at Travel Experts as a Manager of Professional Development and 15 years at Virtuoso, most recently as Regional Sales Director where she collaborated with agency management to develop business strategy and custom training. As Senior Director of Leisure, Green will support partnership development opportunities.

"Our commitment to delivering value to our advisors and their clients stems from creating and building relationships with the best partners in the industry. We need the best in the business to help us accomplish that," said Becky Powell, Chief Strategy Officer, Global Travel Collection. "As seasoned executives who have built relationships through leadership and industry networking, Beth brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning and operations, and Kristi is a proven leader with vast experience in account management. We are thrilled to have them both join our team."

"In this digital age, Global Travel Collection remains devoted to providing a human experience for corporate and luxury leisure travelers everywhere," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "While we already have an amazing team of leaders, we are excited to add more top talent to help us build and strengthen our relationships with the best partners in the industry in service to our valued advisors and clients."

