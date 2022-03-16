Tucker Powersports Launches Ambitious 100+ City ePower Experience Tour

Newest e-mobility products available for consumer and dealer test rides

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports today announced the industry's most extensive effort to expose dealers and customers to electric mobility products from its ePower portfolio. The Tucker ePower Experience will launch this month and make stops in over 100 cities around the United States offering test rides and product information on five of the program's brands. Stops will be at powersports dealerships and staffed by Tucker reps along with brand ambassadors and representatives from some of the participating companies.

E-mobility products like the Dualtron scooter will be the focus of Tucker Powersports' tour of over 100 cities around the country. Consumers can ride ebikes, e-scooters, adventure bikes and electric skateboards at each location. (PRNewswire)

Tucker will execute the tour with four event rigs, each one with a full complement of ePower vehicles and point-of-sale information. Products that will be available to ride are Fantic and Fuell ebikes, Evolve skateboards, Dualtron scooters and UBCO electric adventure vehicle (EAV). Safety equipment and riding gear will be provided. Host dealers will be provided with digital assets to help them promote the tour stop at their location.

"The Tucker ePower Experience is the easiest way for powersports dealers to understand the opportunity that exists with electric mobility products," said Jamie Kempinski, Tucker's Director of Business Development. "And experiencing the products will help each dealers determine what products may be a great match for their own business plan."

Each of the rigs will function in a designated region. The Southwest, Northwest and Southeast legs kick off this week in Las Vegas, Portland and Jacksonville, Florida. The Northeast route starts next week in Windham NH.

A full, and expanding, schedule of tour stops is available on the ePower page of the Tucker website. Dealers interested in hosting the Tucker ePower Experience should contact their Tucker representative.

ABOUT TUCKER POWERSPORTS

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

ABOUT THE TOUR'S BRANDS

Dualtron is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters with both on-road and off-road capability and superior features such as disc brakes and LED lights.

Evolve skateboards manufactures premium electric skateboards capable of on-road or off-road duty with designs focused on both performance and handling.

Italian bike maker Fantic offers a line of electric mountain bikes using high-end components and powerful mid-drive motors.

FUELL Flluid e-bikes come in three versions featuring dual batteries, belt drive and dramatic styling.

UBCO delivers a line of electric adventure vehicles that feature two-wheel drive and components which make the bikes suitable for everything from work, to hunting and outdoors, to commuting and family travel.

E-mobility products like the Flluid e-bike from FUELL will be the focus of Tucker Powersports' tour of over 100 cities around the country. Consumers can ride ebikes, e-scooters, adventure bikes and electric skateboards at each location. (PRNewswire)

Tucker Powersports is one of the nation's top developers and distributors of products for motorcycles, ATV's, snowmobiles and watercraft. They also have a full selection of e-mobility products including electric bicycles, e-scooters and gear. (PRNewsfoto/Tucker Powersports) (PRNewswire)

