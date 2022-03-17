Electric Car Interest is up 300% since February

SEATTLE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on America's growing interest in electric and hybrid cars.

QuoteWizard found that rising gas prices have fueled a 300% increase in online searches for electric, hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles in just the last month.

The report also looked at interest in alternative fuel vehicles on a state and city level. Here are the five cities and states where electric and hybrid vehicle search interest is the highest.

States

California Delaware Washington New Hampshire Maine

Cities:

San Diego, California Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California Fresno, California Bend, Oregon

Our full list of cities and states with the highest interest in alternative fuel vehicles can be found at the link below.

https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance/new-car#insuring-an-electric-or-hybrid-car

QuoteWizard's team of analysts measured people's growing interest in alternative fuel vehicles by reviewing searches related to electric and hybrid cars going back to the beginning of 2022.

