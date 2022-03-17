ESL Gaming and Monster Energy Announce Historic Multi-Year Global Portfolio Partnership

Monster Energy Partnership Expands to Include ESL Pro Tour CS:GO and StarCraft II, DreamHack, DOTA 2, and ESL Mobile

STOCKHOLM, NEW YORK, and COLOGNE, Germany, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESL Gaming , the world's leading esports company, announced today a historic extension and expansion of its partnership with Monster Energy. The new, multi-year agreement is expanding to include more ESL Gaming products and marks the first time Monster Energy will support mobile gaming and esports. Watch video HERE .

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9008352-monster-energy-esl-gaming-global-portfolio-partnership/

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Monster Energy — their ongoing commitment makes them one of the largest supporters of the gaming and esports community," said ESL Gaming Co-CEO Craig Levine. "With ESL and DreamHack providing some of the biggest and best esports competitions and events in the world, our collaboration will continue to play a large role in fulfilling our vision of creating a world where anyone can be somebody."

Monster Energy has a long and rich history within gaming and esports as a crucial supporter and partner of DreamHack branded esports events and festivals since 2014.

"Our partnership with DreamHack, and now ESL Gaming, makes this one of the longest and most successful partnerships within the esports and gaming industry," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "Just as we have grown many of our other major partnerships, so too will we continue to foster and grow top-tier esports tournaments, mobile esports, DreamHack festivals, and even retail partners. We look forward to growing our relationship even further with ESL Gaming and being a part of the future of esports and gaming lifestyle events across the globe."

The new partnership means Monster Energy will continue their support of the thriving esports landscape as a global partner within ESL Pro Tour CS:GO, including Intel Extreme Masters, the ESL Pro League, ESL Challenger, and more; as well as ESL Gaming's Dota 2 properties, ESL One and DreamLeague Dota 2 leagues and ESL Mobile.

In addition, Monster will continue as a global partner of the CS:GO Hub, an analytics platform that helps teams and players develop their skills by providing in-depth data from their competitive and matchmaking games.

ABOUT ESL GAMING

ESL Gaming is the world's leading esports company. For more than two decades, we have been shaping the industry and leading esports and gaming innovation globally across the most popular video games, creating a comprehensive ecosystem with opportunities for players to go from zero to hero, and for fans to witness the best stories esports has to offer. Our portfolio consists of high-profile products such as the ESL Pro Tour, Intel® Extreme Masters, ESL Mobile, DreamHack Festivals, and many more, ranging from grassroots to global elite competitions. ESL Gaming is part of MTG, the leading international digital entertainment group.

More information is available at about.eslgaming.com .

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and is the core of what its sports, athletes, eSports athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, gamers, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

Monster Energy Contacts:

Matthew Simpson, Sr. Director of Gaming and Esports

matthew.simpson@monsterenergy.com

Michael Stillwell, Sr. Marketing Manager, Gaming and Esports

michael.stillwell@monsterenergy.com

ESL Gaming contacts:

Per Sjölin, ESL Gaming

+46 730 25 31 99 | press@eslgaming.com

Melissa A.E. Sanders, Tadpole Communications

+1.404.909.6726 | melissa@tadpolecomm.net

View original content:

SOURCE Monster Energy