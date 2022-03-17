HUNTER'S CHASE AWARD-WINNING NEW CONSTRUCTION INSPIRES LUXURY HOMEBUYERS IN LITCHFIELD HILLS OF CONNECTICUT

Belfonti Companies, LLC selects William Raveis New Development Services to co-market Hunter's Chase, a 30-unit luxury enclave in Litchfield, Connecticut

LITCHFIELD, Conn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies, LLC is pleased to announce its partnership with William Raveis New Development Services to represent Hunter's Chase, an award-winning residential development of luxury townhomes located on a cul-de-sac at 88 Hunter Drive in Litchfield, Connecticut.

Luxury Homes - Hunter's Chase of Litchfield, CT (PRNewswire)

Michael Belfonti, CEO and founder of Belfonti Companies, LLC in Hamden, Connecticut states, "Aligning our marketing effort with the number one broker in the Northeast, William Raveis, assures each customer will experience the best service possible." He adds, "With a limited supply of available units and over half sold, we're already getting interest in Phase II, which is scheduled for early 2023."

John Tarducci, Senior Vice President of William Raveis New Development Services, comments on the collaboration, "The footprint and location of Hunter's Chase is especially attractive to our clients, particularly those in Florida, New York, and the Northeast who want a sophisticated, yet manageable living space as well as a custom design." Belfonti's sales director Edite Calabrese cites: "Gourmet kitchens, bathrooms, garden patios, and finished lower levels offer clients the widest selection of choices and materials."

Tarducci adds, "We are excited to be working with Belfonti's in-house design team to ensure our customers are happy all throughout the process of personalizing their living space." Hunter's Chase townhomes start at $549,900 excluding customer's upgrades and options.

Flowing, open concept living space is central to each home design. Currently, there are six remaining units in Phase I which feature a variety of customizable options. Elegant great rooms include fireplaces and double-story ceilings, eat-in gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, beautiful primary suites with large bedrooms and ensuite luxury bathrooms plus laundry rooms and two-car garages.

Hunter's Chase is nestled on 77 acres with velvety lawns and landscaped gardens. The area resonates in natural beauty and many of the townhomes face conservation property. Residents and their guests will enjoy New England's passing seasons as well as association amenities, including a community club house, heated pool, and fully equipped exercise studio.

Hunter's Chase is ideally located, about two hours' drive to Boston and New York; 29 miles from Bradley International Airport, and in easy reach to quintessential villages and towns with leisure activities, art & cultural events, fine dining, wine tastings, music festivals, and outdoor recreation. Litchfield alone has more than 4,500 acres of conservation land with birdlife, biking, hiking, and horseback trails at White Memorial and Topsmead State Forest.

About William Raveis Real Estate: William Raveis Real Estate was established in 1974 by its founder and CEO William M. Raveis, Jr., who opened his first real estate office over a grocery store in Fairfield, Conn. with only a desk, a phone, and an MLS book. His strength was family, dreams, and a personal passion to deliver the highest level of service to his customers. Today, William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and Florida, with a record $21B sales volume and nearly 30,000 units sold in 2021. William Raveis also consistently ranks in the Top 10 in the country according to REAL Trends. www.raveis.com

About Belfonti Companies: Headquartered in Hamden, Conn., Belfonti Companies, LLC, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Under the leadership of Michael Belfonti, the company's founder, President, and CEO, it has successfully owned and managed millions of square-feet of real estate over the years and has completed billions of dollars in transactions. At the present time, the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets, including but not limited to, residential apartment units, office buildings, retail centers, and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

Contact: John Tarducci SVP of

William Raveis New Development Services

Licensed Realtor in CT and MA

7 Trap Falls, Shelton, CT

(O) 203.925.4587 | (C) 203.640.6930

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belfonti Companies, LLC