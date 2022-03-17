Original Goat Yoga And The Goatel Opening In Rabun Gap, Georgia

MONROE, Ore., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lainey Morse who created the Goat Yoga phenomenon announces a new location in Rabun Gap, Georgia, Original Goat Yoga and The Goatel in the Blue Ridge Mountains B&B. The owner is Sherri Belk who has a passion for using her animals and farm to improve the mental health of whoever visits her farm. They offer both Goat Yoga Classes as well as The Goatel, which is a vacation rental that is focused on improving mental health. This caters to those who are nature lovers, love animal experiences and adventure and are looking for a unique animal-themed vacation destination. Each night stay includes our trademarked Goat Happy Hour Therapy. The Goatel is the perfect spot for family getaways, friends' reunions, bachelorette parties, goat yoga retreats or just a peaceful getaway to relax, bond with animals and recharge. They are less than two-hour drive from Atlanta.

The Goatel in the Blue Ridge Mountains B&B- Rabun Gap Georgia (PRNewswire)

Lainey Morse who created the Goat Yoga phenomenon announces a new location in Rabun Gap, Georgia , Original Goat Yoga and The Goatel in the Blue Ridge Mountain B&B

Lainey launched Original Goat Yoga in 2016 and has licensed her brand to over twenty farms across the country. Lainey's licensing opportunities include Original Goat Yoga, Goat Happy Hour Therapy Farms as well as our newest licensing opportunity, The Goatel Vacation Rentals. Lainey currently has ten locations and continues to expand across the USA. Lainey and her Original Goat Yoga brand have been featured in countless media outlets including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, National Geographic and many more. For more information contact Lainey Morse. 888-992-GOAT (4628) or lainey@goatyoga.net.

Sherri Belk on her farm in Rabun Gap, Goats in the Gap Farm. New licensee of the Original Goat Yoga and The Goatel. (PRNewswire)

Original Goat Yoga Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Original Goat Yoga