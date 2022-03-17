Outsource Solutions Group, Inc. Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource Solutions Group, Inc., Customer Focused, Results Driven, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Outsource Solutions Group, Inc. to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

"We are currently living in an economy like we have never seen," stated Brandon Curry, COO of Outsource Solutions Group, Inc. "Demand for all types of resources are high, but global supply chain issues result in a modicum of resource availability. IT, Network and Security skillsets are some of the most demanded resources due to a shift to remote workforces, demand for ubiquitous resource access (from any device) and a battle to remain secure being waged on the digital frontier. OSG has built a resilient business structure that continues to grow and evolve to meet our customer's needs in this new global economy. We do this through evolving skillsets, offering flexible staffing and commercial models and pooling resources that can flex across our customer base. The ability to shift and adapt are critical attributes to remaining relevant after twenty plus years as an MSP. In today's digital forefront, you must do all of this while having a myopic focus on a rapidly evolving security landscape."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

OSG is a full-service cloud, cybersecurity, and IT solutions firm serving customers in Naperville and all of Chicagoland since 1998. OSG helps businesses manage technology so they can focus on the company's mission versus technology support. OSG currently serves over 225 businesses and has a 98% customer retention rate.

Melissa Anderson

Outsource Solutions Group, Inc.

630-701-3393

marketing@osgusa.com

