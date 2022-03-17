Russell Reynolds Associates Appoints Global Head of Sustainability

Pam Fitzpatrick joins RRA as dedicated leader for sustainability, underscoring the firm's commitment to sustainable leadership

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) announced today that Pam Fitzpatrick will join the firm as global head of sustainability. In this newly created role – the first of its kind for the industry – Fitzpatrick will lead the deepening of the firm's global sustainability strategy and guide its implementation to drive positive change and value across the firm, and the stakeholders and communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pam to our team," said RRA chief executive officer Constantine Alexandrakis. "With sustainability remaining one of the most pressing leadership issues of our time, her extensive experience as a creator and leader of ESG and sustainability strategy, governance, and disclosure programs aligns incredibly well with our firm's commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of our work. And as a trailblazer of the criticality of sustainable leadership in the world's c-suites and boardrooms, we have brought Pam aboard to help us continue to improve the way the world is led."

Fitzpatrick will lead RRA's sustainability function globally, actively partnering with the senior leadership team to help integrate sustainability across the firm's business strategy. She will facilitate impactful sustainability initiatives around the world, including those related to diversity, equity and inclusion, community impact, climate change and best-in-class governance standards. She will also partner with RRA's market-leading sustainability practice to ensure internal efforts are aligned with the industry-leading practices being pursued by clients.

Previously Fitzpatrick served as a senior director at Gartner Inc., where she led research and advisory services for ESG and sustainability and advised Fortune 500 executives on sustainability strategy. She also served as the vice president of sustainability for Macy's, where she led the development of the company's internal ESG strategy.

"The opportunity in this new role at Russell Reynolds Associates is immense," said Fitzpatrick. "It is a critical and exciting time to lead change in an organization that is so deeply committed to sustainability and at the forefront of helping leaders globally advance in ESG strategy and sustainability."

Fitzpatrick holds a Bachelor of Arts from Allegheny College and a Master of Public Administration from the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College.

