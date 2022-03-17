University of Pittsburgh School of Law Expands Partnership with Everspring

Everspring to provide marketing, enrollment and student success services for two new online certificate programs

CHICAGO and PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announces an expansion of its partnership with the University of Pittsburgh School of Law (Pitt Law). The expanded partnership will include two new online certificate programs: a Sport, Entertainment, and Arts Law Certificate and a Corporate Compliance Certificate. This expansion comes just four months after Pitt Law and Everspring kicked off their initial engagement.

Everspring currently delivers marketing, enrollment and student success support for Pitt Law's Master of Studies in Law (MSL) and certificate programs in health care compliance, human resources law, and international business law and dispute resolution. The two new certificates, in sport, entertainment, and arts law and corporate compliance, will add to the school's portfolio of online certificates. The certificates provide professionals across a range of fields an understanding of the law related to their professional area.

"One of our goals at Pitt Law is to constantly innovate to best meet the needs of students. Our online certificate programs play an important role in this, as they provide vital education for career paths that require a nuanced understanding of specific areas of the law," said Amy J. Wildermuth, dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. "Everspring is helping us grow these certificates, as well as our online MSL program, with students who will benefit from them the most."

Pitt Law's online certificates each consist of 15 credit hours that can be taken as standalone offerings or completed as specialization within the online MSL degree. The online MSL is a 30-credit hour program designed for professionals who are not attorneys but whose work involves legal issues or requires an understanding of the law. Pitt Law's online MSL and certificates provide versatile, flexible options for these professionals to enhance their foundational legal knowledge and skills without obtaining a Juris Doctor degree.

"Everspring is excited to expand our partnership with Pitt Law as they continue to grow their online portfolio with programs that serve a wide array of students," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Students increasingly seek greater flexibility and choice in how they pursue graduate and continuing education, and Pitt Law is a leader among law schools meeting this demand."

As a specialized higher education marketing solutions provider, Everspring offers a full suite of brand development, performance marketing, integrated marketing communications, lead generation and enrollment management services that enable universities to cultivate awareness and deliver rapid, sustainable enrollment growth for their programs. Everspring's student success team helps guide enrolled students through their online programs, leading to strong retention and graduation rates. In addition to marketing, enrollment and student success support, Everspring provides a full range of services universities need to build high-quality online and hybrid programs. This includes market research and program design to help guide portfolio planning with in-depth data analytics and market insights, as well as instructional design and course development support that deliver strong student outcomes and earn top rankings.

The University of Pittsburgh School of Law earns an outstanding reputation by virtue of its university resources, its impactful scholarship, its accomplished alumni, its extraordinary cost-to-value ratio and its worldwide impact. Our integration of rigorous classwork with practical experience—across the city and the world—helps students develop all the skills legal professionals need, now and into the future.

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

