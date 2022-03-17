Yellow Wood Forms Sexual Wellness Platform with Acquisition Of Leading Brand PlusOne®

Beacon Wellness Brands to Focus on Emerging Intimate Wellness Sector

BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Wood Partners LLC ("Yellow Wood"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced the formation of a new sexual wellness platform, Beacon Wellness Brands, with the acquisition of several brands from Clio, led by its anchor brand PlusOne®, the #1 sexual device brand* in mass channels.

Beacon Wellness Brands markets and sells sexual wellness devices under the PlusOne and Deia brands, which are sold in many leading retailers including, Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, and has a growing e-commerce business. The company also has a personal care division and manufactures facial skincare and grooming products sold under the Plum Beauty™ and Clio® brands. The company is headquartered in Newton, MA. Visit www.beaconwb.com.

Jennifer Roach Pacini, Principal at Yellow Wood, said, "Sexual wellness has become a key pillar of personal wellness – alongside physical, nutritional, and emotional wellness. Consumers are increasingly thinking of sexual wellness as a sphere of their life integral to their holistic happiness and deserving of proactive focus. Sexual wellness is a high growth category supported by self-care trends and increasing consumer adoption, and PlusOne and Deia will help us launch Beacon as a broader sexual wellness platform. We look forward to leveraging the brand's leadership in retail to further expand distribution, launch new products and identify growth opportunities through acquisitions."

Jamie Leventhal, Founder of Clio, will continue to lead the Beacon Wellness Brands platform. "The sexual wellness category is evolving and becoming less taboo as consumers are increasingly more educated about their overall wellness and quality of life. Beacon Wellness is well positioned to capitalize on existing trends and from Yellow Wood's experience investing in global consumer brands and health-focused companies."

Tad Yanagi, Partner at Yellow Wood, added, "We are excited to partner with Jamie and his team to further build out the Beacon Wellness platform in the emerging intimate wellness sector. The PlusOne brand has helped to institutionalize the sexual wellness category by making it approachable, affordable, and accessible to millions of consumers through drug and mass channels, becoming the #1 brand* in the category."

Yellow Wood's diverse portfolio of consumer brands include leading global footcare brands Dr. Scholl's and Scholl, beauty brands Real Techniques and EcoTools, self-tanning brands Isle of Paradise, Tanologist and TanLuxe, and skincare brands Freeman Beauty and the recently launched Byoma.

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands is a Newton, MA-based sexual wellness, beauty and personal care platform that markets and sells sexual wellness devices under the PlusOne and Deia brands, branded beauty tools under the Plum Beauty brand, and beauty and grooming products under the Clio, PalmPerfect and Mowbie brands. Beacon Wellness was formed by the acquisition of brands from its predecessor company, Clio. Its products are sold in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreen, Meijer, and Amazon.

About Yellow Wood Partners

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth and increasing operating efficiencies while acquiring additional brands into a limited number of platform companies in its concentrated investment portfolio. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

*According to syndicated data from Nielsen and IRI.

