Beau Freyermuth is Latest Addition to Thriving P&C Team at Newfront

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Beau Freyermuth on board as a Senior Vice President and P&C Producer. Beau joins Newfront from HUB International, where he worked closely with clients to develop strategic risk management and insurance solutions.

Beau Freyermuth (PRNewswire)

"We are tremendously excited to add Beau and his drive, curiosity, and passion to the Newfront team. Beau will immediately build upon the strong culture and continue to build immense value on behalf of our clients and colleagues," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "With Beau now on board, Newfront continues to grow with the best and brightest in the industry."

Beau, who is in the Bay Area and will serve clients throughout the state and country, has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

"Beau's reputation and impressive knack for successfully combining client interactions, consulting, and risk management will be a great addition to our team," said Tom Whitenight, Executive Vice President and Northern California Regional Managing Director at Newfront. "I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on enhancing our exceptional client experiences."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact Information

Jane Paolucci

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Newfront

jane.paolucci@newfront.com

415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront