CRNC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cerence Inc. Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 26, 2022

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Cerence Inc. between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 26, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Cerence Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

