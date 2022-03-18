Inaugural sales to US customers spark sustainable off-road revolution

MONTREAL, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced it initiated deliveries of its first Nomad™ snowmobiles. Taiga's 2022 Nomad marks its world's first electric snowmobile sale as the company continues to ramp up production. By electrifying one of the most challenging vehicles in the off-road segment, this milestone positions Taiga as an innovator in the powersports industry.

Taiga Begins Deliveries of Electric Snowmobiles (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"The delivery of our Nomad snowmobile is the realization of a seven year vision to provide riders an electric snowmobile that does not compromise performance while preserving the environment," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "Our customers are now able to experience firsthand the revolutionary technology and cutting-edge design that makes Taiga a sustainable alternative, while outperforming traditional powertrains. We are just getting started in pushing the boundaries of what our technology can do and are laser-focused on ramping up snowmobile deliveries."

Taiga snowmobiles allow outdoor enthusiasts to consciously explore winter terrains without compromising performance, noise, reliability, and efficiency. Leveraging a clean sheet design and mechanically simplified snowmobile platform, Nomad delivers optimized functionality for workhorse tasks, family outings, or trail riding. No powertrain maintenance, customizable drive parameters and hyper-precise throttle control contribute to Nomad's ease of use and approachability. Bringing peak performance in all conditions and standard automotive charging, Taiga is setting the standard for durability and reliability in electric snowmobiles.

For full pre-order reservation details on electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts, please visit taigamotors.ca.

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regards to the anticipated performance of customer deliveries, the expected production times and customer demand for Taiga's products. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, and under "Risk Factors" in the final non-offering prospectus dated March 26, 2021, of Taiga (formerly Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.).

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

