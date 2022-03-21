eHi Car Services earned the highest MSCI ESG ratings in Mobility Industry

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recently disclosed ESG Ratings Report by MSCI Inc. (Morgan Stanley Capital International), eHi Car Services received an award as an outstanding rating of AA. Not only does eHi scores the highest ranking relative to its global peers in the Mobility Industry, but it also sticks out by being the only car service company ranked in China.

ESG Rating Reports focus on corporate development from environmental, societal, and governance perspectives. Companies are assessed and analyzed according to their management, initiatives, approaches, and results in understanding and maintaining corporate sustainability.

MSCI endorses eHi as an ESG leader in the mobility sector by recognizing eHi's leading role in pursuing greater social responsibilities. Also, eHi demonstrates the synergy efficiency as a result of attaching equal importance to economic and social values and recognizes sustainability as the next megatrend in today's ever-evolving world.

eHi owes its exceptional ESG Ratings primarily to its eco-friendliness, embodied in the positive impacts on resource sharing and environment protection. For instance, on average an eHi vehicle is rented ~70 times annually, fulfilling mobility demands for various customers and purposes. Furthermore, as an early adopter of hybrid and electric cars, eHi Car Services has always been an active advocate in promoting EV evolution.

According to the joint report by Boston Consulting Group and eHi Mobility Research Institute, the Chinese Car Rental Business market will grow from $14.3 billion in 2020 to $26 billion in 2025. On the other hand, the sustainable value in the Car Rental Business will bring along continuous government support and social recognition, promoting further development in this sector.

eHi Car Services has established over 11,000 direct-operated branches across more than 500 cities in China, a clear leader in China's car mobility market.

