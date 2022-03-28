Central Ohio Transit Authority Drives Digital Transformation with Infor

Infor helps COTA plan for the future with innovative cloud applications

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced a successful go-live with Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), the public transit system and mobility solutions provider for greater Columbus and Central Ohio, with Infor CloudSuite applications developed for the public sector. Working alongside Infor Global Professional Services (GPS), the organization utilized the Infor on-premises to Infor Cloud upgrade program, which will help COTA further align to its mission of focusing on the future, using modern enterprise software that will allow its teams to be more nimble, informed and efficient. By moving operations to the cloud, COTA is able to focus less on administrative tasks and more on providing quality, affordable resources for the community it supports.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

"COTA is an organization working to solve mobility problems through innovative strategies, and that means we need a cloud-based enterprise resource planning system that works efficiently and effectively for employees to provide the best service for our customers," said COTA Chief Financial Officer Angel Mumma. "Infor CloudSuite helped us streamline our financial reporting, asset management and supply management. We are thankful for Infor's technical support and training to make this launch successful."

With Infor CloudSuite applications, COTA has integrated its core business processes, enabling the organization to automate tasks, including confirming sufficient parts inventory to help ensure COTA transit vehicles stay in service. The organization has also increased productivity, streamlined the financial budgetary edit process, and improved financial reporting, both internally and externally. Supply chain applications provide better visibility into daily transactions and cash flow, and teams have streamlined previous timeworn processes that had more steps than necessary into single interfaces. Additionally, Infor's cloud applications work to eliminate duplicate data entry and increase visibility within business lines, allowing for reduced costs and complexity, increased collaboration, reduced risk of data loss, and lowered costs of operation and ownership.

Infor Public Sector applications are cloud-enabled, agile, secure and highly flexible. Organizations are able to support multi-facility operations, help ensure security and reliability, improve performance, realize a speedier time to value and capitalize on Infor innovation such as best-in-class mobile, collaboration and analytic capabilities. The suite of applications designed specifically for the public sector industry keeps organizations running at maximum efficiency, so users can focus on delivering quality solutions to the communities they serve.

"Public sector organizations, including transportation, continue to face myriad challenges. The need to properly maintain and manage assets while simultaneously controlling costs, managing staff and putting community needs at the forefront is a lot to juggle without a strategic technology partner to assist," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president. "Infor applications are designed to automate functions and manage an organization's most vital resources: people, supplies, data, and assets. Users are able to eliminate expensive servers and hardware, and redirect teams to more strategic activities. We are proud that Infor was chosen to be a part of this digital transformation and are looking forward to continuing to help COTA find success through technological innovation."

Throughout the implementation process, Infor Global Professional Services helped COTA realize the benefits that Infor's modern solutions enable for its business. They plan to partner again to deploy additional solutions in the future, including Infor Global HR and Infor Payroll, which will be rolled out in phases along with new functionality in finance, supply chain and talent management.

For more information, visit: https://www.infor.com/industries/state-local-government

About Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA)

Central Ohio Transit Authority is the Columbus, Ohio, region's mobility solutions provider, driven each day to connect people to prosperity through innovation, dedication and teamwork. By utilizing technology and data, establishing community partnerships and applying sustainability principles, COTA provides equitable access to jobs, healthcare and education. COTA serves a region of more than 1.4 million people and provide fixed-route transit, paratransit and microtransit service. COTA is a two-time winner of the Outstanding Midsize Public Transportation System Achievement Award from the American Public Transportation Association. For more information, visit https://www.cota.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor