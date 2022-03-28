Direct Relief Works with FedEx to Deliver Critical Aid to Those Impacted by Ukraine Crisis

76 tons of medical aid from Direct Relief transported by FedEx Express to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calf., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Relief and FedEx Corp. safely delivered 76 tons of critical medical aid for Ukrainian refugees to Poland from the United States via a FedEx humanitarian relief flight on Sunday, March 27.

76 tons of Direct Relief-donated medical aid via FedEx 777 charter plane lands in Warsaw, Poland, on March 27, 2022. The aid will be transported to Ukraine. (Photo courtesy of FedEx) (PRNewswire)

Aid aboard the FedEx Boeing 777 cargo aircraft included an emergency field hospital donated by the State of California and substantial quantities of emergency medicines and supplies, including trauma and wound care medications, chronic disease medications, oxygen concentrators, and Covid-19 antiviral tablets. Direct Relief team members were on site for the offload and final-mile distribution to Ukraine.

"Our hearts are with each person pushed into crisis by the war in Ukraine, and Direct Relief will continue responding to the urgent requests for medical support," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. "Direct Relief is deeply grateful to FedEx for stepping up, yet again, to provide logistics and delivery of medical support so critically needed by people whose lives have been upended and face tremendous hardship and uncertainty."

All items were provided at the request of, and approved by, Ukraine's Ministry of Health.

Direct Relief and FedEx have been collaborating to deliver critical aid for more than 28 years. Together, the organizations are able to assist communities in need around the world by leveraging logistical expertise to transport critical aid where and when it is needed most.

"We are grateful to be able to use our global network to donate logistics support for organizations like Direct Relief who have deep experience in sourcing and delivering critical supplies in times of crisis," said Karen Reddington, regional president of Europe, FedEx Express. "What's happening is having a devastating impact on so many lives, including our own Ukrainian team members, and we remain committed to helping."

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided more than 125 tons of medical aid in response to the crisis, from field medic packs -- which contain items to address trauma, including tourniquets and wound dressings -- to diabetes and cancer medications.

FedEx has committed more than $1.5 million (U.S.) in humanitarian aid to support those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, including $1 million that has been allocated for in-kind shipping with the company's longstanding nonprofit partners.

About Direct Relief



A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty and emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the U.S. and world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

About FedEx Corp.



FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

